Last monument comes down in Richmond, reporters share their coverage | After the Monuments podcast

Michael Paul Williams is joined by Richmond Times-Dispatch reporter Lyndon German and photojournalist Eva Russo who share their first-hand experience of covering the removal of the monument and exhuming of the general's body beneath it. After the Monuments is presented by Massey Cancer Center.

About After the Monuments

Co-hosted by Pulitzer-Prize winning columnist Michael Paul Williams and Kelli Lemon, After the Monuments captures the zeitgeist of a nation struggling to move from symbolic to substantive change on racial issues.

The podcast analyzes current events about race through a historical context, examining the ideas of leading Black thinkers over time, and encouraging broader and deeper insights into racial tensions, divisions and reconciliation.

Williams and Lemon, both with the Richmond Times-Dispatch in Richmond, Va., engage with a wide range of guests to bring context, relevance and resonance to events, going well beyond breaking-news headlines.