Lauranett L. Lee column: Black women suffragists in Virginia: "Lifting as we climb"

On Aug. 19, U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., called the roll, naming many of the women who paved the way for her to stand as the first Black woman on a major party ticket when she accepted the Democratic nomination for vice president.
Of the women who came before her she said, “Without fanfare or recognition, they organized, testified, rallied, marched and fought — not just for their vote, but for a seat at the table. We’re not often taught their stories. But as Americans, we all stand on their shoulders.” In Virginia, we know very little about the Black women on whose shoulders she stood.
They worked with churches, philanthropists and allies across, race, class and culture to create spaces for “uplift work.” In 1883, Hartshorn Memorial College was founded in Richmond to provide a well-rounded education for Black females. Hartshorn became known for its teacher education curriculum. The profession enabled Black women to have employment and a voice within and beyond the classroom as they became members of organizations focused on “uplift work.”
In July 1896, Black women formed the National Association of Colored Women. “We need to talk over not only those things which are of vital importance to us as women, but also the things that are of special interest to us as colored women...”
Both women and men were being lynched frequently; job opportunities were limited, especially for Black women who also were disparaged in the newspapers; health and housing disparities alongside police brutality were rampant across America.
Jim Crow laws and the rape and sexual harassment of Black women continued to be a scourge. Recognizing the need to address these issues, Black women created national, state and local organizations. Their national motto: “Lifting as We Climb.”
The 14th Amendment had granted Black men the right to vote, but neither Black nor white women were granted suffrage. The earliest known organization to promote woman suffrage in the state was the Virginia State Woman Suffrage Association in 1870. Whether it was open to Black women is unknown.
Extending the franchise to women, particularly Black women, would further destabilize the white power structure that white legislators sought to reconstruct. By 1902 legislators in the Constitutional Convention restricted suffrage among Black men and poor whites, which effectively disenfranchised about 90% of the Blacks and nearly half of the white men. The number of eligible Black voters fell from about 147,000 in 1901 to about 10,000 by 1905.
The Virginia State Federation of Colored Women’s Clubs, founded in 1907, was a branch of the National Association of Colored Women. Janie Porter Barrett (1865–1948), was a co-founder. She was joined by Ora Brown Stokes (1882-1957) who founded the Richmond Neighborhood Association in 1912; when it was incorporated in 1919, it functioned as a multifaceted social service organization.
They were joined by Maggie Walker (1864–1934), the first African American woman to charter a bank in the United States. Although they were denied membership in the leading white women’s suffrage organizations, they remained steadfast supporters.
In 1908 Black women at Virginia Union formed the Treble Clef and Book Lovers’ Club. It was the first African American book club in the United States. The organization’s focus on literature and music belied the intense engagement the women had in the world around them. They read voraciously and they provided books so that families could build their own home libraries. They lived by the adage, “Each one, teach one.”
By 1910, woman suffrage had become such a popular topic of debate in Black and white women’s clubs and societies around the state that the state librarian compiled a reading list. The editor of The Richmond News Leader, Douglas Southall Freeman, provided suffrage education in his column.
In the Richmond Planet, which John Mitchell edited, and the St. Luke Herald, edited by Maggie Walker, readers learned of suffrage information and perspectives absent or insufficiently covered in mainstream media. Black women declared, “We are reading and studying the great questions which are to make for the good of the country…. we shall be ready to cast our votes intelligently.”
Upon ratification of the 19th Amendment, Virginia women paid the $1.50 poll tax as new voters and registered. The number of women, both Black and white, who registered to vote between Sept. 2 and Oct. 2, 1920, was far more than anyone had thought possible. The Black women had organized such a successful registration drive in Richmond that leaders had to petition the city for additional registrars in African American neighborhoods.
Between 1920 and 1930, Virginia women changed laws that benefited a broader society. Even after the official suffrage movement ended, Black women faced resistance and acts of intimidation.
The year 1920 was a pause. It was not until 1952 that the members of the Virginia General Assembly finally ratified the 19th Amendment. Even then, Black women continued working toward the Voting Rights Act of 1965. Even now, we lift as we climb.
Lauranett L.Lee, Ph.D., is a public historian and was the founding curator of African American History at the Virginia Historical Society, now the Virginia Museum of History & Culture. She currently is a historical consultant and lecturer at the University of Richmond. Contact her at: llee@richmond.edu