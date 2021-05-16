Laurence I. Peterson column: The world is changing, and so should universities

Intercollegiate sports compromise many students’ education, but student-athletes who participate in the games suffer the most. Although athletes are beneficiaries of paid college educations, they lose out because — in most instances — they are in degree programs that will not provide them with skills valued in the workplace. The time and energy needed for practicing and training take away from academic studies. After working out several hours a day, athletes return to their rooms too exhausted to focus on their homework and classroom preparation. Many might not even have the energy to go to their classes.