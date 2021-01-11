Lena Lewis column: The General Assembly should pass Clean Car Standards now

At the age of 41, I quit my career as a science teacher and went to graduate school in public policy because I had questions I couldn’t shake: What is the government’s role in protecting people from pollution when the free market fails to do so? How can we prevent the worst impacts of climate change while creating a stronger economy that works for everyone?

As much as I loved teaching science, I realized that these problems we’re facing cannot be fixed by education alone. Now I work at The Nature Conservancy, alongside colleagues who do incredible work protecting the lands and waters on which all life depends.

To support their conservation efforts, I advocate for policies that will produce a swift transition to a low-carbon society. Right now, the most urgently needed policies are those that will reduce emissions from the transportation sector.

Transportation is Virginia’s largest source of carbon dioxide pollution. In fact, nearly half of Virginia’s carbon emissions (48%) come from the transportation sector. And 70% of that comes from personal-use vehicles, such as cars, SUVs and light-duty trucks.

This means that nearly 34% of Virginia’s carbon emissions come from personal-use vehicles, compared to 29% coming from the entire power sector.