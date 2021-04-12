Leonard Pitts column: Another word for anxiety is fear

And another word for anxiety is fear.

We seldom discuss the degree to which that primal emotion has driven U.S. history where race and tribe are concerned. And yet, it always has been there.

It ripped the Choctaw, the Cherokee and the Creeks from their ancestral lands. It awakened Jefferson “like a firebell in the night.” It forced George, Noriyuki and Norman out of their homes and into camps ringed by barbed wire. It got Emmett maimed, Sam skinned and Mary hanged upside down and set afire.

Yes, ignorance has its role in all of that. As does greed, as does hatred. But let’s not overlook fear. Fear of pure blood, tainted. Fear of attack. Fear of replacement. And fear of reprisal, fear that, given power, the “minority” will treat the majority as the majority has treated it.

This fear only has grown more acute since we learned that these are the last days of that majority, that soon, no racial group will be able to claim numerical dominance.