Leonard Pitts column: Where Black history is concerned, America specializes in not knowing

It’s not just Tulsa.

From the 2019 premiere of HBO’s “Watchmen,” which introduced many Americans to a racial atrocity they’d never heard of, to all the recent media attention — CNN, The New York Times, NPR — marking this week’s centennial, the Tulsa Race Massacre of May 31 to June 1, 1921, lately has been inescapable.

As well it should be.

It stands out for multiple reasons. There is the sheer size of it: at least 35 square blocks leveled by white mobs. There is the death toll of it: an estimated 300 African Americans — the exact number never will be known — killed. And there is the cussed gall of it. Barred from white community and society, Black people created a thriving community and society of their own, a “Black Wall Street” — only to have white people burn it to the ground.

It’s important that all of this be known. Yet it also is important to recognize that what happened in that Oklahoma town was not some isolated event. No, Tulsa in 1921 is echoed by New York in 1863; Memphis and New Orleans in 1866; Wilmington, N.C., in 1898; Atlanta in 1906; Springfield, Ill., in 1908; East St. Louis, Ill., in 1917; Chicago and Elaine, Ark., in 1919; Rosewood, Fla., in 1923 — among others.