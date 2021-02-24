Leonard Pitts Jr.: Black history is America's history. It will not be erased — no matter how hard America tries

African American history is the only history — indeed, one of the few fields in all of human knowledge — whose teaching routinely causes the sort of agita we yet again have seen this year. Does anyone feel the need to rebut Shakespeare? Does any school let kids opt out of algebra?

No. But then, neither algebra nor the bard hold a mirror up to the nation and require it to take a look.

Problematically, the image that mirror reflects is at odds with the one many of us cherish. Faced with hard truths, they instead retreat to easy lies.

And no matter how many times reality calls them on it, they won’t give up the comfort of those lies or make themselves see that refusal to acknowledge a thing does not make it — or its impacts — disappear. You might pretend it does not exist, but the light of it still shines in the darkness of night.

And its gravity still pulls toward shore.