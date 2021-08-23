Leonard Pitts Jr. column: Amid chaos in Afghanistan, the dots had names

Probably not on both counts. Individual lives tend to get ground up in the giant gears of geopolitics and history. Last week, the process was underway even before the bodies hit the ground, the punditocracy united in debating the question that, for many, was foremost in importance: Who gets the blame for this debacle?

Does it go to the Bush, Obama or Trump administrations for mishandling the war? To the Biden administration for bungling the pullout, creating a deadly calamity by misreading the speed with which Taliban forces would overrun the nation?

To Afghanistan’s hapless government, which we spent more than $2 trillion and more than 2,000 American lives to install, maintain and defend? Should it go to the Afghan army, 300,000 men trained and equipped at a cost of $83 billion, which melted away like a sandcastle in the waves when faced with a ragtag force one quarter its size? Or to U.S. military leaders who kept assuring us things were going well when, clearly, things were not?

Well, the answer is: Yes, all of the above. The answer also is, who cares?

Not that those are not critical questions. Not that they do not demand answers and accountability. Not that there are not grave geopolitical implications here.