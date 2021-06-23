Leonard Pitts Jr. column: Has our democracy hit an iceberg?

One sometimes wonders if the Democrats really get it.

As needed voting-rights reform goes down in flames because some of them thought it more important to defend the filibuster than the ballot, there arises an uneasy conviction that the party does not quite grasp the gravity of the moment, the urgency of the emergency.

The filibuster is a vital safeguard, yes. So was the crow’s nest on Titanic. But once the ship plowed into that iceberg, its importance was sharply diminished, and other priorities emerged.

Has our democracy hit an iceberg? Well, let’s put it like this: For a representative government to function, it requires at least two political parties that, while offering competing visions, both occupy the same reality and play by the same rules.

This country no longer has that. Rather, it has the Democrats and the Donald Trump Fan Club the Republicans have become.

Too many Democratic lawmakers seem not to understand this. They don’t get that you can no more negotiate with a cult of personality than you can with a shattered window, can no more seek “bipartisanship” with it than you can with a smear of excrement on a wall.