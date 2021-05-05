Leonard Pitts Jr. column: Why can't we have nice things?

Its constitution fixed the value of African Americans at three-fifths that of other humans.

Its bloodiest war was over whether they should be enslaved.

It has no institution — not one — that is free of racial discrimination.

Yet, we are supposed to take seriously those who now ask if America is a racist country? It seems to have obsessed many of us, this shallow question with the obvious answer, since it was raised by a speech this past week from Tim Scott of South Carolina, the only Black Republican U.S. senator.

“Hear me clearly,” he said, “America is not a racist country.” He was echoed — the political calculus is self-evident — by Vice President Kamala Harris.

For all of that, it is a silly question, in line with our tradition of the same where race is concerned. Many of us use such questions to deflect (“What about Black-on-Black crime?”) and delude (“What about Black racism?”) — to obscure truth that otherwise might be revealed.

But the question around which author Heather McGhee built her new book, “The Sum of Us,” is different. Innocuous as it sounds on first hearing, it goes to the root of what keeps America from redeeming its potential. Why, she wants to know, can’t we have nice things?