LeRonda Brooks column: It's time to exit the economic roller-coaster

Over the past two years, the United States has been on an economic roller-coaster of highs and lows. Production has plummeted, prices have spiraled out of control and businesses have closed their doors forever. Finally, our economy is on the mend, right? Well, sort of.

At the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, U.S. gross domestic product dipped by more than 9%. It then rebounded by a whopping 25% in the first quarter of 2022.

If you are unfamiliar with economic terms, GDP is the value of all final goods and services produced within a country during a given time period. It is a measure of our nation’s strength.

Two or more consecutive periods of negative GDP growth is the definition of a recession. Yet our nation’s economists rely on a variety of economic metrics, like employment and prices, to assess the health of the U.S. economy.

With our economy narrowly meeting the definition of a recession, it’s reasonable to assume the United States was not in a serious economic crisis and it would rebound from the temporary decline in production. In fact, the nation would experience a slight reduction in prices (to stimulate demand during the early months of the pandemic), followed by a period of stability and then, a supply shortage (resulting from the decline in production).

After the shortage, production levels were projected to return to prepandemic levels. Prices and consumption were expected to follow the same trend. However, that is not what currently is happening.

America is experiencing unusually high inflation. What does that mean? According to a recent Bureau of Labor Statistics summary, “The all items index increased 8.6 percent for the 12 months ending May [2022].” Compare that number to the 5% increase in prices from May 2020 to May 2021, the current change in prices is noticeably higher than the 2020-to-2021 measurement.

While an increase in prices is significant, it is not a cause for serious concern — that is until rising inflation is coupled with a lingering pandemic, unemployment, a supply shortage and a phenomenon known as the “Great Resignation.” Now, we have a problem.

What’s the solution? Political leaders need to support the workforce and assist in efforts dedicated to getting Americans back to work.

During the pandemic, many people were forced to change their lives to accommodate transportation shortages, resource limitations and virtual schooling of their little ones, just to name a few. Two years of working from home have opened our eyes to the joys of remote working.

Employers should continue to accommodate the workforce by making remote work and other forms of flexibility a staple of our nation’s work culture. Remote work might not slow inflation, but it will make virtual jobs accessible to people who would not ordinarily qualify for positions outside of their commuting areas.

This, in turn, might help reduce unemployment and slow the “Great Resignation.” By encouraging the American workforce, the United States can enter a new era of economic growth, restore healthy inflation and exit the economic roller-coaster.