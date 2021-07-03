Leslie Greene Bowman column: The enduring legacy of Jefferson's Declaration of Independence

The work of realizing the declaration’s ideals goes on. And it often is accomplished by the very groups of people who were excluded from it at our founding. For these ideals to endure, there is work for all of us to do.

That work can begin with reflection, to both understand the complexity of our past and to gain a better understanding of it. Museums and historic sites recognize that the past matters, and not just for the past’s sake.

This summer, more than 100 museums partnered with the youth-led group Civics Unplugged to create an online newsfeed of activities, programs, podcasts and virtual meetups to honor the “Civic Season” from Juneteenth to July Fourth.

We hope you will think of “Civic Season” as a new kind of commemoration, one that encourages us to reflect on events and moments in our past that help us understand the challenges before us and guide us in shaping a better future for us all.

This weekend at Monticello and around the nation, we will commemorate the 245th anniversary of the adoption of the Declaration of Independence. These resonant ideals of freedom and equality, enshrined in the declaration and shaped over the course of our history, provide an important standard for our nation to keep before us.

Let us invite this conversation on the Fourth of July as we commemorate our founding — let us consider the type of country we aspire to be, reflect on how a better understanding of our past will aid us in building a better future and continue to have these conversations every day, and especially on Independence Day.