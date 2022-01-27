Levar M. Stoney and Sarah Steely column: Collective action to end childhood hunger

We have important work ahead, but we’re confident this group of leaders can create real, actionable change to end childhood hunger. One hungry child is one child too many. Together, we can ensure no child goes hungry in our communities.

Levar M. Stoney is mayor of the City of Richmond. Contact him at: askthemayor@richmondgov.com

Sarah Steely is director of No Kid Hungry Virginia. Contact her at: ssteely@strength.org