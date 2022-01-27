Levar M. Stoney and Sarah Steely column: Collective action to end childhood hunger

By Levar M. Stoney and Sarah Steely
As we continue to navigate the pandemic that has taken a toll on so many — physically if not emotionally — a great many children are confronting another challenge: food insecurity. While traditional safety nets have done what they could over the years, today they are being joined by a new national coalition of leaders who are stepping forward to share solutions for ending childhood hunger.
We are proud to report that the city of Richmond is a key part of this emerging collaboration.
First, some background: Since the start of the health crisis, we have witnessed the heroic work being performed by an often-unheralded group — the nutrition staff members at schools. Together with nonprofit organizations in Richmond, these hardworking and dedicated professionals have worked courageously to meet the increased demand brought on by the virus.
It is critical work, especially when you consider that a staggering 22% of kids in Richmond face food insecurity. Our teams show up not only when schools are in session but also during the summer months, making sure students receive the meals they need to grow and prosper.
Through this experience, we know teamwork is an essential part of this outreach. That’s why it’s with both excitement and a great deal of hope that we announce the Mayors Alliance to End Childhood Hunger, a newly launched initiative that taps the individual and collective leadership of a nonpartisan group of more than 50 mayors around the country. We are committed to taking meaningful actions designed to end childhood hunger in our cities nationwide. The alliance will partner with the national nonprofit Share Our Strength and its No Kid Hungry campaign.
From the mayor’s perspective, we’re proud to serve as inaugural chair of the alliance. The role is a personal one. As a kid who grew up on free and reduced lunch, the commitment to finding solutions to ending childhood hunger lives deep within. The city looks forward to being proactively involved in ways that can help bring about lasting change. Childhood hunger need not be an issue for the next generation of children.
From the vantage point of No Kid Hungry Virginia, we’ve witnessed the incredible statewide coordination over the past 18 months, focused on addressing food insecurity in the commonwealth. It’s been heartening to observe organizations — including those in Richmond — collaborate effectively to share delivery models, navigate rising food prices and support each other’s efforts. It’s been nothing short of inspiring.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, state, local and national leaders took urgent action to fight childhood hunger — tactics that worked to stave off even greater rates of food insecurity despite the severe economic hardships brought on by the pandemic. The Mayors Alliance will harness the collective expertise of leaders from across the political spectrum to continue driving change at the state and national levels.
The alliance represents an opportunity to share best practices, including ways in which Richmond Public Schools implement the Community Eligibility Provision districtwide. CEP allows high-need schools to make meals available at no cost to all students, treating nutrition like the critical school resource it is. The program eliminates red tape and helps us connect more students to meals.
We’ll also build on the success of Summer EBT, a program that helps struggling families in Richmond have consistent access to food during the summer months. The federal program provides additional grocery benefits for qualifying families and is a critical lifeline for children when school is not in session.
The launch of the Mayors Alliance comes at a pivotal moment. Progress made to date to eliminate childhood hunger now is at risk. This month is the first time since last July that families missed out on the expanded child tax credit payment. According to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, more than 1.5 million Virginia kids were impacted when the monthly installment ended. The missed payments are especially troubling for the 86% of low-income Virginia families who use the money for basic needs like food, rent and utilities.
We have important work ahead, but we’re confident this group of leaders can create real, actionable change to end childhood hunger. One hungry child is one child too many. Together, we can ensure no child goes hungry in our communities.
Levar M. Stoney is mayor of the City of Richmond. Contact him at: askthemayor@richmondgov.com
Sarah Steely is director of No Kid Hungry Virginia. Contact her at: ssteely@strength.org