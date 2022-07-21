Levar M. Stoney column: 304-304 summer meal line helps families overcome hunger

Every Monday through Friday during the summer months, Patrice Shelton and her team at the Hillside Court Community Center in Richmond provide free nutritious breakfasts and lunches to kids in the community. The room is full of smiles and laughter as youths enjoy their meals.

That Southside summer meal site is one of about 90 locations across the city of Richmond serving free meals to children younger than 18. Finding them is easy: Parents and caregivers can text the word “FOOD” or “COMIDA” to 304-304 to locate nearby sites run by community members like Shelton. No registration, paperwork or identification are required.

Summer meal sites are incredibly important to the health of our community. More than 28,000 students attend Richmond Public Schools and about 40% of them live in economically disadvantaged households.

During the school year, Richmond Public Schools serves free meals to all students through the Community Eligibility Provision, a U.S. Department of Agriculture program. The meals provide a reliable source of nourishment to help feed hungry bodies and minds.

But when schools close each June, those meals disappear. Free summer meal sites help connect kids with food when school is out of session. They’re open to all youths, and many sites include fun and engaging learning opportunities while meals are being served. I encourage you to stop by a site near you.

We’re seeing warning signs of how the current economy is increasing food insecurity among families this summer. According to the Federation of Virginia Food Banks, the state’s food banks are serving a staggering 15% to 20% more households than before the pandemic. As hard-working families in Richmond and across the country navigate surging housing, grocery, gas and living costs, free summer meals can help strained household budgets.

Making sure kids get the nutrition they need today also helps them overcome learning disruptions caused by the pandemic over the past two years. New research from Harvard University reveals that across the country, students learned less through remote education, with students at high-poverty schools impacted the most.

Our school leaders and teachers are working hard to help get kids back on track. Free school and summer meals are a part of this equation.

Research shows that hunger has serious consequences for children, including lower test scores, weaker attendance rates, and higher risks of hospitalization and chronic diseases. The truth is students learn and perform better when they aren’t hungry.

Richmond isn’t the only community facing these challenges. No Kid Hungry recently launched the Mayors Alliance to End Childhood Hunger, a nonpartisan group of mayors working to address this issue. I’m proud to serve as the inaugural chair.

The inaugural members include more than 130 mayors from 43 states and the District of Columbia. It’s been an opportunity to share the great work of nutrition leaders across our region and state, while also learning best practices that can make all of our programs stronger.

While we have many barriers to overcome, I know one thing for certain: School nutrition teams in Richmond and nationwide are driven and passionate. Despite insurmountable challenges like severe supply chain disruptions and the rising cost of food, nutrition staff continue to persevere and are showing up for Richmond youths.

While we’re on the subject of free meals, I’m excited to invite Richmond Public Schools families to RPS Summer Fest on July 23 at George Wythe High School from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be fun activities, fellowship, free food and information about the upcoming school year. I hope you’ll join us.

You can help us connect more kids with meals while school is out. Tell your friends and family about the summer meals program. Share the 304-304 texting line on social media. Together, let’s make sure no kid goes hungry in Richmond or anywhere.