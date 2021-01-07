Levar M. Stoney column: City of Richmond and Virginia needs for COVID-19 Relief Fund won’t end in 2021

In Richmond, we are using the funds to keep the wheels of government turning, paying the salaries of vital public service providers and accounting for the increased cost of service delivery during a global pandemic. Those needs won’t go away in a matter of months.

In fact, according to the State of the Commonwealth Report recently released by Old Dominion University economists, Virginia is not expected to return to prepandemic job levels or economic activity until at least 2022.

Keeping with this timeline, the relief services cities like Richmond provide and facilitate — including eviction diversion, job training and small business grants — will remain vital well into 2022.

Gov. Ralph Northam has made it clear that he intends to focus more of the relief funds to spur economic activity by supporting small businesses. The small business community is a major source of employment for Virginians and a key element of the state’s overall financial welfare. Notably, job loss also has had a disproportionate impact on communities of color, dealing a double blow to Virginians who also have seen higher rates of the virus.

Bringing residents back into the labor force safely is key to recovery, and the relief fund will facilitate that. We can’t sacrifice that support for Virginians.