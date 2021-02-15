Levar M. Stoney column: Legalize marijuana now and reinvest in Virginia's children

Forty-four percent of Virginia’s children were not ready in literacy, math or social skills when they entered kindergarten in 2019.

In Richmond and for children across the commonwealth from economically disadvantaged backgrounds, that number is even higher, according to the most recent data available from the Virginia Kindergarten Readiness Program, a required assessment tool used in all kindergarten classrooms.

Going into the next school year, the readiness gaps likely are to widen following the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. Virginia can and must do better to prioritize sustained long-term investments in early education to give our kids the tools and resources they need to learn and grow at an early age.

Moreover, an investment into the expansion of early education provides benefits across generations: In the long term, children are better prepared to succeed in school and life, and in the short term, their parents and caregivers are able to focus on their careers.

The General Assembly has the opportunity to fund these investments right now by taking appropriate and responsible steps to legalize marijuana in the commonwealth of Virginia.