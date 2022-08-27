Levar M. Stoney column: RPS children and families deserve better

In June, at the Richmond School Board retreat, the Council of Great City Schools presented its analysis of the board’s meetings held from January through May. The focus of the council’s analysis was time spent discussing student achievement. The findings were dismal and disappointing, but not surprising for anyone who has followed the activity of this School Board:

At three meetings, the School Board spent zero time on student outcomes. At another six meetings, less than 10% of the board’s discussion addressed student achievement.

Richmond Public Schools students and families deserve better.

On Tuesday night, the School Board met for an emergency meeting to discuss “school division academics.” In the meeting, less than a week before the start of the school year, Third District Member Kenya Gibson brought a motion that would have scrapped the division’s curriculum and required RPS to implement new, “internally developed” curricula, without providing an agenda or any other materials in advance of the meeting.

Closed session, despite lasting nearly an hour, seemed to produce no outcomes. The only result of this emergency meeting was a total waste of time for RPS administration, staff mmembers, teachers and families who should have been focused on preparing for the first day of school.

While the School Board spins its wheels and wastes time, RPS students — our children — are struggling. They’ve lived through a global pandemic, and many bear the burden of trauma of family members lost to COVID-19. And with the recent release of Standards of Learning test results, we have data showing (not surprisingly) that students are faring worse now than they were before the pandemic.

National education experts began raising alarms about pandemic learning losses as early as spring 2020. A new report from the Center on Reinventing Public Education provides insight into the effects on students’ academic progress, as well as on their mental and emotional wellness.

While RPS Superintendent Jason Kamras has remained steadfast in his commitment to students, the biggest barrier to his success has been his own School Board. The body voted against his recommendation to move to a year-round academic calendar, cut his budget request, blocked his hiring of a chief wellness officer, chased out his chief operating officer, and forced him to ignore city-based resources and hire a school construction team from scratch — all while he has tried, repeatedly, to remain focused on what’s best for his students.

On the city side, we’ve been hard at work doing what we can to ensure that RPS can focus on their core business of teaching and learning, which has had the benefit of a 33% increase in funding since I took office. While the School Board tries to micromanage after-school programs over which it has no authority, my Office of Children and Families is coordinating programming at every RPS elementary school, so families have assurance that their children are safe from the end of the school day until the end of the workday.

When the board refused to adopt a year-round academic calendar, I increased investments in summer programming — both through my Department of Parks, Recreation and Community Facilities, and through a new Positive Youth Development Fund administered by NextUp RVA so that children across Richmond gained access to positive, productive summer experiences.

As the board was shortening the preschool day to 1:45 p.m., my administration was making grants to community preschool providers, offering full-day programs to low-income infants, toddlers and preschoolers so that children have access to high-quality, early learning experiences while their caregivers work.

But the city can only do so much. It is solely the purview of the school division to ensure that Richmond children have access to a high quality education from kindergarten through 12th grade. This board’s continued dysfunction and political infighting has distracted it from fulfilling its core responsibilities.

It’s past time for members of the RPS School Board to do their jobs so that Superintendent Kamras can do his. RPS students and families deserve a board that is serious about the fix.