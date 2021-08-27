Lewis Brissman column: Sister Vicky's life of mercy, medicine and meaning

“In the early 1980s, people didn’t know what hospice was — or even how to pronounce it. Medicare did not even pay for it. But I immersed myself in the emerging field,” Sister Vicky told us as part of this year’s RTD Strong Voices program, which celebrated the power and stories of Richmond women.

“I still see,” she said, “how hospice can be tough for families or even physicians to accept.”

There’s no doubt that Sister Vicky’s devotion, in every sense of the word, has yielded greater acceptance. In 2018 nationwide, more than 1.5 million Medicare beneficiaries received hospice care, according to the NHPCO.

Sister Vicky isn’t the only local pioneer in the field of hospice medicine. Nearly 25 years ago, Dr. Bob Archuleta founded Noah’s Children, the region’s only pediatric hospice and palliative care program. Its work continues, with one of his proteges, Dr. Kelly Lastrapes, now serving as its medical director.

There are still many myths that surround hospice, myths that keep individuals and families from making an empowering choice. Hospice is giving up? No, it’s actually “something more” — an embrace of comfort care and dignity, as the National Hospice Foundation says. Hospice is only for cancer patients? Not true.