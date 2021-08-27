Lewis Brissman column: Sister Vicky's life of mercy, medicine and meaning

When Sister Vicky Segura passed away this week, a thoughtful life and a thoughtful death came together.
Sister Vicky didn’t really fit into boxes, as she shared with The Times-Dispatch recently. “As a medical professional in the United States, I had always been a minority. First, I am a woman. Second, I am from another country. And third, I became a nun!”
She also became, over four decades in Richmond, a pioneer in hospice medicine and palliative care. As central Virginia’s first full-time hospice physician, and as a pivotal figure in developing the Bon Secours Community Hospice House, Sister Vicky helped transform end-of-life care into a human and family experience.
The National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization puts it this way: Hospice focuses on caring, not curing. And Sister Vicky truly cared. She helped countless families navigate a loved one’s journey when quality of life became important than quantity — when a team of doctors and nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy and others could provide dignified care, often in the comfort of home, amid a life-limiting illness.
Hers is a rich story: Born and educated in the Philippines. Practiced medicine in a small town in Ohio — and, as a pathologist, was a medical examiner in New York City. Joined the Sisters of Bon Secours. Came to Richmond in 1980.
“In the early 1980s, people didn’t know what hospice was — or even how to pronounce it. Medicare did not even pay for it. But I immersed myself in the emerging field,” Sister Vicky told us as part of this year’s RTD Strong Voices program, which celebrated the power and stories of Richmond women.
“I still see,” she said, “how hospice can be tough for families or even physicians to accept.”
There’s no doubt that Sister Vicky’s devotion, in every sense of the word, has yielded greater acceptance. In 2018 nationwide, more than 1.5 million Medicare beneficiaries received hospice care, according to the NHPCO.
Sister Vicky isn’t the only local pioneer in the field of hospice medicine. Nearly 25 years ago, Dr. Bob Archuleta founded Noah’s Children, the region’s only pediatric hospice and palliative care program. Its work continues, with one of his proteges, Dr. Kelly Lastrapes, now serving as its medical director.
There are still many myths that surround hospice, myths that keep individuals and families from making an empowering choice. Hospice is giving up? No, it’s actually “something more” — an embrace of comfort care and dignity, as the National Hospice Foundation says. Hospice is only for cancer patients? Not true.
Sister Vicky graduated from medical school in 1967. That’s the same year St. Christopher’s Hospice was established in London by Cicely Saunders, an English nurse and physician who developed modern hospice philosophy. Those principles reached America through the leadership of Florence Wald, a former dean of Yale University’s nursing school. And Sister Vicky, a devoted home gardener, helped plant the seeds here.
“As a young professional, I didn’t expect that these two paths — medicine and faith — would converge,” she said. “Some wondered if my calling was to be either a physician or a sister. My personal calling was to serve as both.”
Sister Vicky, who battled cancer, was ultimately surrounded at the Hospice House by her fellow Sisters of Bon Secours. It’s certainly no surprise, though, that earlier this year, she was thinking of others in the face of her own illness. She noted that in the pandemic’s first year, more than 10,000 people in Virginia alone died of COVID-19, which highlighted the importance of hospice care.
Such commitment and compassion — to the living, the dying and the Richmond community — will long be remembered. Sister Vicky Segura was 79.
Lewis Brissman is a longtime Times-Dispatch journalist.