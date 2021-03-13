Lisa Sims column: COVID-19 one year later: Downtown Richmond is ready to bounce back

Combined with our celebrated restaurants and breweries, and a riverfront park system that is second to none, it’s little wonder that the rest of the country has taken notice. Prior to the pandemic, The New York Times put Richmond on its list of “52 Places to Go in 2020.” In fact, in the past two years, we have received accolades and rankings from more than 40 national and international publications.

The Canal Walk has seen staggering increases in activity (125% in 2020) and T. Tyler Potterfield Memorial Bridge visitors were up by almost 50%. The Virginia Capital Trail has seen similar spikes.

Since January, we have seen an uptick in weekend amateur sporting events at the Richmond Convention Center and weekend hotel visitations for getaways, staycations, small weddings and more. Downtown restaurants are offering curbside pickup, meals and beverages to go, and expanded outdoor space.

The fact that we survived 2020 should be reason enough to celebrate. Many cities have not been as fortunate. Even so, there remains a pervasive sense of anguish over what we endured.

The past year briefly disrupted a steady cadence of progress in many respects; but as we assess the pandemic’s impact, we must do so in the context of what we collectively had achieved up to its arrival, and what we have yet to achieve.