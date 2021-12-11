Lisa Sturtevant column: Supporting Virginia's housing sector is good for the state's economy

The COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent health-related restrictions on economic activity led to an unprecedented global economic downturn. Like nearly every other state across the country, Virginia suffered a major economic setback in the spring of 2020, with a loss of nearly a half-million jobs in just two months. Over the past 16 months, however, the state’s economy has been growing steadily, and we are on pace to return to pre-pandemic job totals by the end of next year.
There is uncertainty to the state’s continued economic progress, however. And because of that uncertainty, it is important that Virginia’s elected officials uphold policies that continue to support important drivers of economic growth. The housing sector in Virginia is one of those key drivers and has proven to be indispensable to the state’s economy throughout the pandemic and into the recovery.
According to a recent study conducted by Virginia Realtors and George Mason University’s Center for Regional Analysis, the housing sector has been a major contributor to Virginia’s economy during the pandemic and economic recession. In 2020, the housing sector contributed nearly $52 billion in total economic activity and supported more than 325,000 jobs across the commonwealth. Housing-related economic activity also contributed more than $2 billion in state and local tax revenue during 2020, providing much-needed fiscal support during the recession.
As many industries were suffering severe downturns due to the pandemic, Virginia’s housing sector proved remarkably resilient and adaptable, with a range of real estate professionals — from Realtors to builders, mortgage lenders to property managers — adopting new, responsible business practices to accommodate varied and changing operations restrictions over the year. The ability of the housing sector to continue to do business in Virginia — which was not the case in all states — allowed the industry to demonstrate its innovation and responsiveness, while at the same time working hard to protect the health and safety of consumers.
Aside from the sheer size of the economic impact, the housing sector plays a critical role in Virginia’s economy for at least two additional reasons.
First, the housing sector extends far beyond a home sales transaction or the construction of a new home. For example, the sale of one home in the state spins off a whole range of economic activities in a local community, from the services provided by a real estate agent and mortgage broker, to moving companies, pest inspectors, landscaping, home improvements and home furnishings.
Taken in its entirety, the housing industry touches nearly every sector of the state’s economy, including financial services, insurance, nonprofit, household services, transportation and retail trade. Businesses supported by economic activities in the housing sector were able to sustain, and often thrive, during the downturn when so many others faltered.
Second, unlike some other key sectors of the economy, such as the government or manufacturing sector, the housing industry plays a role in every community across Virginia, supporting local jobs and economic development. For example, in 2020, Virginia Realtors facilitated the sale of nearly 140,000 homes across Virginia, which brought new people and economic activity to counties and independent cities in every part of the commonwealth. Home sales during the pandemic were particularly strong in many rural and small-town communities outside of Virginia’s metropolitan areas.
The strong housing market has been critical to Virginia’s economic success during the recession and as we continue to recover. Elected officials at all levels of government need to be mindful of pressures that could shake this foundation. Furthermore, housing is a cornerstone of the economic and social well-being of all Virginians. Consumer demand is strong, inventory is low and our estimates show Virginia is more than 200,000 housing units short of what is needed to keep pace with demand. As a result, the ability to buy a home is becoming a greater challenge for more and more Virginians.
Virginia’s next governor and General Assembly will play a critical role in shaping the future of real estate in the commonwealth. Virginia Realtors encourages policymakers to support initiatives that create more housing options at all price points, while curtailing unnecessary taxes, fees and regulations that create additional obstacles to the industry, resulting in greater financial barriers to entry for first-time homebuyers.
Homeownership is a proven catalyst for positive economic, educational, and physical and mental health outcomes. Continued support of the housing industry will help make this opportunity available to all Virginians.
Lisa Sturtevant, Ph.D., is chief economist of Virginia Realtors. Contact her at: lsturtevant@virginiarealtors.org