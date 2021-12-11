Lisa Sturtevant column: Supporting Virginia's housing sector is good for the state's economy

Second, unlike some other key sectors of the economy, such as the government or manufacturing sector, the housing industry plays a role in every community across Virginia, supporting local jobs and economic development. For example, in 2020, Virginia Realtors facilitated the sale of nearly 140,000 homes across Virginia, which brought new people and economic activity to counties and independent cities in every part of the commonwealth. Home sales during the pandemic were particularly strong in many rural and small-town communities outside of Virginia’s metropolitan areas.

The strong housing market has been critical to Virginia’s economic success during the recession and as we continue to recover. Elected officials at all levels of government need to be mindful of pressures that could shake this foundation. Furthermore, housing is a cornerstone of the economic and social well-being of all Virginians. Consumer demand is strong, inventory is low and our estimates show Virginia is more than 200,000 housing units short of what is needed to keep pace with demand. As a result, the ability to buy a home is becoming a greater challenge for more and more Virginians.