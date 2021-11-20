Lisa Vernon-Sparks column: Delaying a decision on transgender policies prolongs confusion

With the Grimm case, upheld in the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals — which covers Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, North Carolina and South Carolina — many would argue there is a precedent set, so why is there confusion or hesitation with establishing a policy? Architects of the policy, educators (including partners from Equality Virginia) and other organizations created it to give school districts a road map. Some school districts have opted to affirm guidelines set by the Virginia School Boards Association that revised existing anti-discrimination protections.

Do the school district and state have the money to take on additional cost with fighting court cases? Gloucester schools shelled out $1.3 million in fees, money that seems better spent on educating students. .

It’s unlikely the VDOE law itself would be repealed when the new administration takes office, Heilman says. Any repeal would need a majority vote in both chambers of the General Assembly, a vote that likely would fall along party lines — with Democrats still holding a slight majority in the state Senate. But Heilman noted the model policies crafted by the VDOE could be gutted and revamped if the new administration appoints a new superintendent of public instruction, who may review the policies.