Lisa Vernon-Sparks column: Delaying a decision on transgender policies prolongs confusion

During Transgender Awareness Week, which ended Friday, activist Gavin Grimm sent out a series of tweets reflecting on his journey for the right to use a men’s room when he attended Gloucester County Public Schools. He tweeted what’s changed in the seven years since — and what hasn’t.
In 2014, Grimm went before the Gloucester County School Board for permission to use the name, pronouns and bathroom facilities that aligned with his gender identity — a request ultimately denied, leading to a lawsuit on his behalf by the American Civil Liberties Union of Virginia. A federal appeals court affirmed a lower court’s ruling that the school division violated Grimm’s rights under the Equal Protection Clause and Title IX of the U.S. Education Amendments of 1972, a federal law prohibiting sex discrimination by schools.
The protracted lawsuit and ruling became a bellwether for transgender students’ rights in schools.
“The (seven) years in interim have been incredible. I have been so proud to be an ACLU client. But here we are, having the same conversation in Hanover County and in other places across Virginia and the rest of the country,” he tweeted on Nov. 11. “I’m devastated that (seven) years on, we still have to fight. But we are not starting from square (one); we are starting from a place of victory.”
By now, most school districts around Virginia, though it’s not clear how many, have adopted policies to establish protections for transgender students, following a state law passed last year. It directed the Virginia Department of Education to create model policies and language for the treatment of transgender and nonbinary students. School divisions were advised to use guideline language or craft a more comprehensive version. All of Virginia’s 132 school divisions were required to adopt one by the start of the 2021-22 school year.
Two months into the academic year, Hanover County Public Schools finally adopted policies establishing some transgender students’ rights, but not all. The School Board agreed to a policy allowing a student or parents, upon request, to use names and pronouns consistent with preferred gender identity on official school records. It also adopted language protecting the privacy of transgender students.
However, in a 4-3 vote on Nov. 9, the board rejected a policy allowing transgender students to use bathrooms and locker rooms associated with their preferred gender identity. Overall, general consensus from the board suggests more time is needed to craft a policy that works for all students and not just a select group.
Delaying a decision regarding bathroom and locker room use by transgender students, or affirming only parts of proposed model policies (in the manner which Hanover and Henrico school boards have), will prolong confusion among families and students. And is it worth it at the expense of potential discrimination lawsuits?
Opinions from both perspectives came to light during the public discourse. Some parents cited concerns about their daughters using the same bathroom facilities as transgender females. Others asked the Hanover board to do more research or hold off from making a decision until Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin takes office.
Henrico County Public Schools also took a similar stance: approving language for transgender students to use names and pronouns of their gender identity choice in school documents, protections for their privacy and in extracurricular activities — but not adopting a bathroom policy. Chesterfield County and the city of Richmond adopted language as suggested by the VDOE, covering all aspects of policies regarding transgender students.
A day after Hanover School Board’s vote, the ACLU of Virginia held a forum where some 55 people showed up, including transgender children and supporters. They had questions and sought guidance. It’s not clear how many are pursing discrimination claims. It is clear, for now, that the Hanover school system is in violation of the state’s policy, according to ACLU of Virginia Legal Director Eden Heilman.
If a child who identifies with a gender that differs from the one received at birth must now contend with school bathroom use restrictions, how will this be enforced? With the Grimm case, it is already documented that he stopped drinking water or staying hydrated at school to avoid bathroom trips. Some children who feel uncomfortable with the status quo decision by the School Board may attempt the same, which isn’t healthy.
With the Grimm case, upheld in the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals — which covers Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, North Carolina and South Carolina — many would argue there is a precedent set, so why is there confusion or hesitation with establishing a policy? Architects of the policy, educators (including partners from Equality Virginia) and other organizations created it to give school districts a road map. Some school districts have opted to affirm guidelines set by the Virginia School Boards Association that revised existing anti-discrimination protections.
Do the school district and state have the money to take on additional cost with fighting court cases? Gloucester schools shelled out $1.3 million in fees, money that seems better spent on educating students. .
It’s unlikely the VDOE law itself would be repealed when the new administration takes office, Heilman says. Any repeal would need a majority vote in both chambers of the General Assembly, a vote that likely would fall along party lines — with Democrats still holding a slight majority in the state Senate. But Heilman noted the model policies crafted by the VDOE could be gutted and revamped if the new administration appoints a new superintendent of public instruction, who may review the policies.
The community will continue to brim with emotion about this issue, and parents rightfully want to be in control or at least have say in what happens with their children while they are in school. But the law is the law, and right now, a precedent is set for Virginia.
As Grimm said in his Twitter thread: “The fight against trans liberation is pointless and it will be fruitless. This type of rhetoric can take a toll on trans people who want to live their lives in full.”
— Lisa Vernon Sparks
