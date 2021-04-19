Live! Casino & Hotel Richmond

A reader recently suggested that casinos appeal to the weaknesses of a community, not the strengths. How would you respond?

Casino gaming exists in 44 states in the U.S., employing 1.8 million people with a total economic impact on the country in excess of $261 billion. The casino entertainment resorts Cordish is known for are recognized as enhancing the entertainment offerings in their markets and helping lift communities.

In Maryland alone, we’ve contributed more than $185 million back into the community to fund essential needs and services including new fire stations and police equipment, community beautification and parks, roads and public transportation, elderly services, funding for food banks, computer labs and athletic facilities for high schools, and rent subsidies during COVID-19. Live! measures success not just by financial indicators, but through the positive impact we have on the broader community.

What concerns, if any, do you currently have about your proposal? Would you be willing to modify it?