Live! Casino & Hotel Richmond

Why Richmond? What makes this city appropriate for a casino?
Richmond has a strong population base of 1.3 million-plus people and is growing faster than Virginia as a whole. It is strategically located along Interstate 95, easily accessible from major markets north and south, with a strong corporate base. Live!’s location in Scott’s Addition will enhance the growing offerings in the region, attract more people to Richmond for day trips and overnight stays, generate significant economic growth for all area businesses, and put thousands of Richmond residents to work in high-paying jobs offering training, health benefits and career advancement.
What differentiates your proposal from the two competing projects?
Live! is the best option in every measurable way, including track record and experience. We have built three of the most successful casino resorts in the country from the ground up — Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland and Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood and Tampa, Fla. Our competitors have built none.
Quality: Our urban mixed-use and casino entertainment properties are widely recognized as best-in-class and have received more Urban Land Institute Awards of Excellence than any other company in the world.
Minority and community benefits: Live! has more than twice the minority investment than its competitors — $180 million versus $75 million (Urban One). We have proposed the most generous community benefits plan, investing $200 million in the city for critical services over the first 15 years alone. This is in addition to generating the most tax revenue and creating the most jobs — 8,000 total, including 3,000 permanent jobs with the highest proposed worker compensation package averaging $60,000 in wages and benefits, with no hourly employee earning less than $15 an hour.
Financial strength: Live! has the most conservative capital structure of all proposers, with a minimum equity investment of $360 million and debt of only 40%, less than half the published debt projection of the Urban One project.
Location: Live!’s site is conveniently located off Interstates 64 and 95 in the heart of the Scott’s Addition growth corridor identified in the city’s master plan for high density, mixed-use entertainment development like our proposal. The project will complement surrounding cultural, dining and entertainment attractions, create the greatest economic spinoff for the city, and is closest to and more easily accessed by public transportation in areas in the city with the highest employment needs.
How does Richmond compare to other projects your group has pursued in the past?
We are confident Live! Richmond will be as successful as our other market leading projects throughout the U.S. Cordish is recognized as one of the premier mixed-use entertainment and casino resort developers in the country with a proven track record over many decades of building and operating the highest quality destinations. Our ingredients for success include a community-focused approach of providing the broadest opportunities for local participation in construction, employment and ongoing operations; designing, building and operating the highest quality facilities that exceed customer expectations; financial stability; and embracing diversity and inclusion in all aspects of our business.
When the pandemic hit, did your proposal or mindset about Richmond change at all? If so, how?
We believe in the future of the economy, take a long-term view on our projects, and remain committed to Richmond and our century-long approach to creating jobs, tax revenue, leadership in community participation and philanthropy, and providing opportunities to help local and minority companies grow and thrive.
We back up our words with action. Cordish was the only company in the country to open two new casino resorts last year — Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia and Live! Casino Pittsburgh. As a 110-year-old, family-owned company, we are long-term investors and operators. We treat our team members, customers, partners and community like family.
Despite the pandemic, we remained steadfast in completing both projects, safely keeping 5,000 construction members at work and achieving 51% minority participation during construction. We hired 2,500 new team members during this critical time when unemployment had significantly increased, and well-paying jobs were needed most. This is a perfect example why it is so important the city select a project that is conservatively financed and not dependent on high levels of debt.
How can you quantify your projected economic impact and number of expected visitors?
Live! Richmond will create the highest economic benefits of any proposer. During the Project’s first 15 years, Live! will generate $7.5 billion in overall economic impact, including $1.5 billion in gaming taxes, $453 million in gaming taxes to the city, and the highest community benefits funding of $200 million to support critical city services such as infrastructure, education, health care, parks and recreation, workforce development and affordable housing.
The city’s independent consultant confirmed the Live! site is projected to generate the highest gaming revenues of the proposed locations. Live! is the only proposal not located on an “island,” thereby benefiting local businesses, attractions, and city convention and tourism efforts.
Live! has extended its Live! Rewards loyalty program to allow redemption at city businesses and committed to using its significant marketing budget to create awareness and drive traffic to benefit the entire area. Live! will create the most jobs for Richmond with the highest pay, bringing a proven track record of maximizing opportunities for minority and local businesses and individuals in ownership, construction, permanent employment and ongoing operational purchasing.
We are recognized as one of the largest corporate philanthropists where we do business, and our team members are committed to making a difference in the lives of those living and working in our communities through leadership in nonprofit organizations and direct volunteerism.
A reader recently suggested that casinos appeal to the weaknesses of a community, not the strengths. How would you respond?
Casino gaming exists in 44 states in the U.S., employing 1.8 million people with a total economic impact on the country in excess of $261 billion. The casino entertainment resorts Cordish is known for are recognized as enhancing the entertainment offerings in their markets and helping lift communities.
In Maryland alone, we’ve contributed more than $185 million back into the community to fund essential needs and services including new fire stations and police equipment, community beautification and parks, roads and public transportation, elderly services, funding for food banks, computer labs and athletic facilities for high schools, and rent subsidies during COVID-19. Live! measures success not just by financial indicators, but through the positive impact we have on the broader community.
What concerns, if any, do you currently have about your proposal? Would you be willing to modify it?
Cordish has a long history of working with cities throughout the country and is confident our proposal has incorporated best practices of urban planning (we proposed a site identified as a growth corridor in the city’s master plan and zoned for high-density entertainment uses), community engagement, diversity and inclusion, employment, and maximizing positive impacts. Our team has conducted extensive outreach to community leaders, education partners, business owners and residents to collect feedback, hear concerns, and offer continued dialogue to address all questions. As always, we remain open to constructive discussions and already have considered potential enhancements to the project based on feedback received from the community, such as potentially incorporating a movie theater and certain architectural enhancement into the project.