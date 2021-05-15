Live! Casino & Hotel Richmond

Our marketing efforts will feature Live! as a world-class, complementary experience to the area dining, cultural, sports and entertainment venues, supporting the city’s overall tourism efforts.

Assuming your proposal goes before Richmond residents in a November referendum, how will you appeal to a citywide audience — especially neighborhoods where there’s been opposition?

We are confident that Richmond residents understand the many benefits of approving the Live! project — thousands of jobs, hundreds of millions of dollars of tax revenue, support for essential community services, a proven track record developing and operating award-winning properties and lifting communities. We have been successful in similar local voter referenda in other cities and in each, those who initially were apprehensive became our biggest advocates as they learned we do what we say. This is how we’ve remained in business for more than a century: Experience, track record and integrity matter.

Casinos are one of the most highly regulated industries in the country and already are authorized in 45 states in the U.S., employing 1.8 million people with a total economic impact in excess of $261 billion. Cordish’s casino entertainment resorts are recognized for enhancing entertainment offerings in their markets and giving back to communities.