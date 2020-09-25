Locke Ogens column: We spend more time indoors than whales spend underwater

Brace yourselves. Most humans who live in the United States and Europe spend more of their lives indoors than some species of whale spend underwater while not surfacing for air. And this isn’t a recent phenomenon. According to two Harvard researchers, Americans and Europeans spent 90% of their time indoors even before quarantine.
In the before times, this statistic would have surprised me. But in current times — having experienced firsthand how nature provides an escape and a wonderful way of coping with reduced face-to-face interactions — I find this statistic absolutely chilling. These past seven months have demonstrated just how vital nature is to our health and well-being.
My conversations with family, friends and colleagues have revealed that I am far from alone in finding solace in nature during these challenging times. Now more than ever, the value of nature has hit home in some very real and personal ways, but science has been trying to teach us this lesson for many years.
Study after study has shown that experiences in or involving nature produce superior benefits, including lower stress, higher job and life satisfaction, improved short-term memory, sharpened concentration and elevated creativity. A walk in nature, even in your own yard, for example, dramatically outperforms a walk around town. Even watching nature documentaries and perusing photographs of nature yield benefits that other subjects simply do not provide. Of course, the longer and deeper the immersion in nature, the better the results.
A colleague of mine who monitors and maintains The Nature Conservancy’s 63 preserves in Virginia tells me that he measures his time not by the minutes in a day, but by the minutes he spends outside. A day spent outside for 500 minutes, the length of an average workday, is a day far richer than one spent almost entirely indoors. I’ve admired this concept for years, but recently it seems more important.
As we have socially distanced, nature and its benefits have been on full display. Trailheads have been busy with enthusiastic hikers. City parks have been bustling. Many bike shops in Virginia and across the nation completely have been out of stock because of the high demand for new ways to get outside.
Yet that statistic remains — 90% of our time indoors — and translates to 21.6 hours of every day inside, shielded from fresh air and sunlight. It is what most of us experience and it is astonishing. We need nature. Therefore, we need an abundance of opportunities to immerse ourselves in it — now and into the future.
September 26 is National Public Lands Day, a celebration of the connection between people and green space in their communities. For 27 years, National Public Lands Day has inspired environmental stewardship and encouraged the use of open space for education, recreation and health benefits.
If you are looking for a way to celebrate this special day, I encourage you to visit The Nature Conservancy’s newly reopened Voorhees Nature Preserve near Colonial Beach — a short, 1.5-hour drive northeast of Richmond. Donated in 1994 by the late Alan M. and Nathalie Voorhees, this Rappahannock River preserve provides excellent habitat for bald eagles, ospreys and migratory songbirds. It is a hidden gem that makes for a perfect fall daytrip.
Voorhees also complements an enormous network of public lands — 120,000 acres including a nearby national wildlife refuge — that The Nature Conservancy has helped to protect for everyone to enjoy. To browse a list of preserves and public lands that we have conserved in Virginia, visit: nature.org/vaplaces
It’s often said that a crisis doesn’t build character; it reveals it. These past seven months have presented significant challenges, yet I am greatly heartened by what it has revealed about the value and resilience of nature and our work to protect it here at The Nature Conservancy.
Locke Ogens is the state director for The Nature Conservancy in Virginia, headquartered in Charlottesville. Contact her at: locke.ogens@tnc.org