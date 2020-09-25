Locke Ogens column: We spend more time indoors than whales spend underwater

A colleague of mine who monitors and maintains The Nature Conservancy’s 63 preserves in Virginia tells me that he measures his time not by the minutes in a day, but by the minutes he spends outside. A day spent outside for 500 minutes, the length of an average workday, is a day far richer than one spent almost entirely indoors. I’ve admired this concept for years, but recently it seems more important.

As we have socially distanced, nature and its benefits have been on full display. Trailheads have been busy with enthusiastic hikers. City parks have been bustling. Many bike shops in Virginia and across the nation completely have been out of stock because of the high demand for new ways to get outside.

Yet that statistic remains — 90% of our time indoors — and translates to 21.6 hours of every day inside, shielded from fresh air and sunlight. It is what most of us experience and it is astonishing. We need nature. Therefore, we need an abundance of opportunities to immerse ourselves in it — now and into the future.

September 26 is National Public Lands Day, a celebration of the connection between people and green space in their communities. For 27 years, National Public Lands Day has inspired environmental stewardship and encouraged the use of open space for education, recreation and health benefits.