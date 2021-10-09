Logan Landry column: For clean energy, direct-pay tax credit is key for solar to shine

Over the past decade, Virginia has endured 40 extreme weather events, costing many lives and causing $10 billion in damages — depleting funds that could have been used for essential projects, climate remediation and financial support to Virginia’s most vulnerable families.

Against this harrowing backdrop, along with the need to build back from a crippling pandemic, we face a clear and urgent need to both modernize our infrastructure and spur transformative economic growth.

The Virginia congressional delegation, with its leadership on key committees in both the House and Senate, sits at the forefront of these discussions. But to reach their goals, our lawmakers need to push Congress to go further and do more than we ever have, with bold policymaking that will lift up Virginians and all Americans by fully realizing the promise of clean energy.

The reconciliation and infrastructure package Congress currently is debating is an opportunity to achieve the transformational change we need. It includes a suite of ambitious policies to get us there, from electrifying our transportation infrastructure to investments in research and development for groundbreaking clean energy technologies.