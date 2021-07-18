Lori Haas and Taikein Cooper column: Virginia voters have a stark choice when it comes to stopping gun violence

We cannot ignore the wide-reaching and disproportionate impact of gun violence in the commonwealth. In Virginia, 82% of firearm homicide victims are male, and Black males are disproportionately impacted. Nationwide, Black males ages 15 to 34 have a firearm homicide rate nearly 16 times higher than white males of the same age group. And the devastating truth is that homicides represent only 1 in 3 gun deaths in Virginia because two-thirds of gun deaths — the vast majority — are suicides.

We also can’t ignore the gun violence in Virginia homes, where the intersection between guns and domestic violence is a recipe for horrible and preventable tragedies. A woman is 400% more likely to be killed by an abuser if there is a gun in the home, and half of all intimate partner homicides are perpetrated using a gun. New research shows that two-thirds of mass shootings are linked to domestic violence.

Behind these statistics are the people we’ve met in every corner of the commonwealth. Beyond the immediate victims — as we both know all too well — loved ones and communities live with the trauma of violence every day.

As we make progress on COVID-19, we cannot “return to normal” on Virginia’s epidemic of gun violence. The voters of the commonwealth of Virginia and our next governor can choose to make our communities safer. To do so, we must elect a governor committed to implementing the public health approach and creating an office of gun violence prevention. We are determined that the tragedies that have altered our lives from gun violence never should affect another family in Virginia.