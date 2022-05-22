Lori Raya column: Eliminate the grocery tax for immediate relief

By now, every Virginian is feeling the impact of inflation. Prices in the commonwealth continue to climb, and the cost of some groceries has jumped 10% from this time last year, despite efforts throughout the supply chain to minimize increases.

Overall, we’re spending an average of $341 more per month than last year, according to Moody’s Analytics, as we continue to feel the impact of inflation. Experts predict we’ll continue to feel the pain for the rest of 2022.

With that in mind, it’s time for action. It’s time for Virginia to repeal the grocery tax.

Virginia is one of just 13 states to charge residents an additional tax on basic grocery items. It also is among a handful of states considering elimination of the tax. Former Gov. Ralph Northam recommended the change during his final days in office and current Gov. Glenn Youngkin pledged to cut the tax during his campaign.

At its current rate since 2005, all Virginia residents are affected by the grocery tax, regardless of family income. While it might not be a burden to some people, those who struggle to put food on the table are affected even more than those who can afford it.

Even without inflation, it seems unnecessary. With inflation, it seems harshly punitive.

As we assess the current landscape, we are making progress: The House of Delegates seeks to repeal the full 2.5% grocery tax, a measure Kroger supports, while the state Senate is pushing for a 1.5% cut.

Because of record revenues and enormous surpluses, the commonwealth’s leaders believe the timing is right. House Bill 90, which would fully eliminate the grocery tax, and Senate Bill 451, which would partially eliminate the tax, each passed by wide margins.

Eliminating the grocery tax is bipartisan, and support is encouraging. But action is needed now for all Virginians.

With 69 stores and nearly 11,000 associates across Virginia, we at Kroger are in the thick of this debate. Many of you trust us with your patronage, and many more of you know us as your neighbors, family and friends — living, working and playing in the commonwealth.

You recognize that we consistently do all we can to meet the rapidly changing needs of our communities. Our company’s purpose is to “Feed the Human Spirit” — we’re driven to do more and help make the lives of those around us better, especially during uncertain times.

In Virginia, where we’ve done business for 90 years, that means directing $4.4 million to end hunger. It means $10 million in community giving. It means donating $2 million worth of meals.

We’ve seen firsthand how nourishing meals lead to healthier lives. But we also have seen how challenging providing this need can be for far too many American families.

Every day, we see customers in Virginia making difficult decisions about what they can and can’t afford when it comes to the essentials. Doing what we do — making the lives of those we serve and the communities we serve better — we know there is work to be done.

By repealing the grocery tax, we can join most other states by easing the burden on the purchase of life’s most basic essentials. It’s time.