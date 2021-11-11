M. Norman Oliver column: Virginia is leading the way in transforming public health

In Virginia, we have prevented thousands of deaths and hospitalizations and saved countless lives because of how we responded to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Residents have heeded our call to get the most important protection there is: vaccination. To date, more than 5 million Virginians are fully vaccinated and protected against the virus. Additionally, more than 600,000 Virginians who are either immunocompromised or in need of a booster have received their third-dose or booster shots. As we roll out COVID vaccinations of children ages 5-11, the demand is huge from parents who want their children protected.
As the battle against the virus continues on new fronts, can Virginia and the rest of the United States sustain this public health success and improve on it? Absolutely.
In the commonwealth, we have begun the process of transforming public health into an institution that can move more quickly to address challenges of the 21st century.
Despite our collective best efforts, the national fully vaccinated rate for ages 12 and up hovers around 68%. The robust mass immunity that protects us from polio and measles is from vaccination rates of 90% and higher. COVID has killed more than 750,000 people in the United States, and worldwide, more than 5 million have died. The nation continues to fight a sea of misinformation and falsehoods about public health motives and vaccine safety.
How can Virginia and the nation continue to transform public health? Trust for America’s Health, an advocacy organization, suggests these steps:
• Make substantial and sustained investments in a more effective public health system, including a highly skilled public health workforce.
• Mobilize an all-out effort to combat racism and other forms of discrimination, and to advance health equity by providing the conditions that optimize health.
• Address the social determinants of health, including economic, social and environmental factors that result in preventable illness, injuries and death.
We already have begun to act on many of these steps in Virginia. For example, from day one, equity has been first and foremost in all our planning to combat COVID. Equity drives all that we have done. When the vaccination campaign began, we took deliberate actions to make certain we could reach underserved or unserved populations in the state.
In our “all of government” approach to carrying out the vaccination campaign, we made special efforts to meet each individual, each unique community, where they were, not where we were. We always have been focused on the people and communities we serve, and that heightened in our COVID response. Our 35 local health districts and 119 local health departments make us uniquely positioned to focus on our communities.
The Virginia Department of Health also strategically used the dollars that federal and state governments allocated for our pandemic response. At the federal level, Virginia received $1.363 billion from March 2020 to October 2021. These are direct grants, including support from Epidemiology and Laboratory Capacity grants, Immunization and Vaccination grants, and other grants funded via six different federal acts.
Additionally, the General Assembly and Gov. Ralph Northam worked together to appropriate $194.6 million from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act’s Coronavirus Relief Fund and a further $290.5 million from the American Rescue Plan Act’s State and Local Fiscal Recovery Fund. Acting fast, Virginia used these funds to:
• purchase and ship personal protective equipment to front-line workers;
• hire 1,120 contact tracers and 750 case investigators;
• create and implement a statewide strategic communications plan that had an emphasis on minority communities and vulnerable populations hit hardest;
• launch vaccination efforts, including Community Vaccination Centers that targeted regions with high hesitancy and case rates;
• increase support in our call center (877-VAX-IN-VA) to include more agents and additional language options for Virginians with limited English proficiency; and
• expand our public-facing data reporting tools so we could provide Virginians with daily, accurate COVID information.
This funding undoubtedly made a huge difference. Rethinking and transforming our national and state-level public health systems to serve all residents is a major step in making COVID a thing of the past and being prepared for the next global pandemic.
We are working to accomplish this goal in Virginia. To our public health colleagues across the country, we say, let’s work together and learn from each other, putting to use what each of us has learned as we push forward toward a post-COVID world. To all Virginians, thank you for supporting public health — and for helping Virginia emerge as a leader among states in fighting this pandemic.
Dr. M. Norman Oliver currently serves as state health commissioner in Virginia. Contact him at: questions@vdh.virginia.gov