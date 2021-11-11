M. Norman Oliver column: Virginia is leading the way in transforming public health

In Virginia, we have prevented thousands of deaths and hospitalizations and saved countless lives because of how we responded to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Residents have heeded our call to get the most important protection there is: vaccination. To date, more than 5 million Virginians are fully vaccinated and protected against the virus. Additionally, more than 600,000 Virginians who are either immunocompromised or in need of a booster have received their third-dose or booster shots. As we roll out COVID vaccinations of children ages 5-11, the demand is huge from parents who want their children protected.

As the battle against the virus continues on new fronts, can Virginia and the rest of the United States sustain this public health success and improve on it? Absolutely.

In the commonwealth, we have begun the process of transforming public health into an institution that can move more quickly to address challenges of the 21st century.