Madelyn Peay and Brian Koziol column: Congress must provide stable, affordable housing for low-income Americans

Federal funding for public housing authorities has been cut year over year, rendering them unable to perform necessary critical maintenance such as sewer line replacements and HVAC upgrades, much less make improvements for properties that, on average, are more than 40 years old. Currently, there is an estimated capital backlog of need of $70 billion. As a result, our nation loses 10,000 to 15,000 units of public housing every year to obsolescence or decay, and other units fall into disrepair.

Extremely low- and low-income residents in Virginia rely upon public housing to help stabilize their families and create a path toward upward mobility. These residents are those that we, as Virginians, should be working to uplift, not brush aside as inconsequential.

Congress must act now to address housing as a human right, and advance bold housing solutions that move our nation toward stable and affordable homes for everyone. Congress can begin by supporting the full package of housing infrastructure provisions, such as those included in President Joe Biden’s American Jobs Plan and U.S. Rep. Maxine Waters’ Housing is Infrastructure and Ending Homelessness Acts.