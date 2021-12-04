Margaret Cowell and Sarah Lyon-Hill column: As election dust settles in Virginia, don't forget the urban-rural ties that bind us

To address these issues, professionals organized the Virginia STEM Summit in 2019 at Virginia Commonwealth University to take the first steps toward a public-private partnership and network of pre-K-12 schools, informal education systems (e.g., libraries, museums and after-school programs), colleges and universities, government and employers. Organizers of the event and follow-on activities noted that their ability to incorporate jurisdictions from urban, suburban and rural areas was essential because it allowed for a diversity of inputs, and also serves as an effective dissemination strategy for best practices that emerge.

These collaborations are not easy, and they do not happen overnight. They inevitably require patience, determination and even a bit of gumption. As new (and returning) legislators make their way to Richmond come January, our hope is that they will not let geopolitical divides dictate policy.