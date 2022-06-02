Margaret Sigman column: Managing pollen allergies — in spring and all year long

Many Virginians look forward to spring. Warmer days and blooming flowers make a nice change from the cold winter season. But spring also can bring misery for those who suffer from allergies.

Instead of enjoying the fresh air outside, allergies can cause some people to feel like they have a constant cold after being outdoors. Some people have red, itchy or swollen eyes. Others have stuffy noses, sneezing spells or runny noses.

Blame pollen — a common trigger that worsens asthma, and also can cause frequent sinus infections. The Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America recently ranked Richmond as the fourth most challenging city for allergies.

Tree pollen starts in mid-February and lasts through the early summer. In mid-April, grass pollen starts and lasts through the summer.

Fall also can trigger allergy symptoms with weed pollen. We therefore see pollen about eight to nine months a year. If that’s not enough, allergies to dust mites, pets, mold and cockroaches can cause symptoms throughout the year.

Fortunately, there are several ways to help with allergies. Limiting your exposure to pollen can make a significant difference in decreasing the severity of allergy symptoms.

It can be tempting to open the windows in your home for fresh air in the spring, but it is important to keep them closed in your home and vehicle if you have allergies. This prevents outdoor pollen from coming into your home.

On high pollen days, taking a shower or bath after being outdoors helps rinse the pollen from your skin. Not wearing shoes inside of your home will help prevent tracking pollen on the floors. Brushing or wiping off pets after they have been outdoors helps prevent them from bringing in pollen.

Use certified asthma- and allergy-friendly filters with HEPA filtration for your central air conditioning or air cleaners. Dry your clothes with a clothes dryer or an indoor rack, and avoid using outdoor clotheslines to help prevent bringing pollen inside.

Need more help? There are many over-the-counter allergy medications available. You might start with an antihistamine — preferably a 24-hour version, since they tend to make you less drowsy and last longer.

There are allergy eye drops to help with eye symptoms, and nasal corticosteroid sprays to help with nose symptoms. The sprays can take up to seven to 10 days before you notice the biggest benefit.

Decongestants are available to help with severe congestion and sinus pressure, but they can cause elevated blood pressure in some people. It’s a good idea to check with a doctor before starting any new medications.

You might want to consider a visit to an allergist. These physicians have specialized training to treat and manage different allergies.

Allergists can do skin testing to determine which allergens are triggering your allergies. They can provide further recommendations of how to avoid your allergic triggers and also provide prescription medication.

Allergists also provide immunotherapy, which is a form of long-term treatment for allergies. This helps develop a tolerance to different inhalant allergens, which then decreases the severity of your symptoms and possibly decreases your use of medication.

Many people find immunotherapy life-changing. There are two kinds of immunotherapies: subcutaneous (known as allergy shots) and sublingual (known as allergy tablets).

Subcutaneous immunotherapy can help treat all inhalant allergens. Sublingual immunotherapy is approved by the Food and Drug Administration for grass, weed and dust mite allergens.

There is a build-up phase with subcutaneous immunotherapy, in which you receive an injection with increasing amounts of allergens at each visit. When you reach the effective dose, you are at the maintenance phase. During this period, you may receive a shot once a week to once every four weeks. Allergy symptoms typically improve over several weeks.

If you find you are suffering from your allergies, do not hesitate to contact your local allergist. There are many ways we can help those with allergies to feel better and get on with enjoying spring.