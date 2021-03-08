Mark Herring column: We can help end worker exploitation in Virginia

Every individual in Virginia has the right to work with dignity. As the attorney general of Virginia, I have sought partnerships to create a commonwealth where workers feel welcome to start their careers and safe to grow their families, no matter where they come from.
Unfortunately, for way too long, Virginia’s weak worker protection laws have made it way too easy for business owners, managers and labor brokers to cheat their workers and cheat the commonwealth.
Worker exploitation is a really insidious form of exploitation that hides in plain sight. Together, we can end worker exploitation in Virginia by enacting new laws to protect workers from wage theft and misclassification, and to make these crimes easier to detect and easier to charge.
I recently created the Virginia attorney general’s first Worker Protection Unit, a historic gathering of resources that will focus on investigating, stopping and prosecuting exploitation of Virginia workers, including wage theft and worker misclassification — which cheat workers out of pay and the commonwealth out of revenue.
The unit also will work to educate Virginia workers on their rights under state and federal law. By reassigning resources and convening the expertise of a dedicated criminal prosecutor to investigate claims and build cases, together, we can help end worker exploitation in Virginia.
Like many of my fellow Virginians, I grew up learning the value of a hard, honest day’s work. To help pay my way through college, my first job out of high school was working construction — a job that built both character and muscle. The dignity of hard work is sacred, and the ripple effects of unchecked abuses have wide-ranging consequences.
According to a 2012 report by the Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission, “up to one-third of audited employers in certain industries misclassify employees.”
The report estimated that, as of 2012, the practice of worker misclassification “lowered Virginia’s state income tax collections as much as $28 million per year, in addition to the reduction in pay and benefits suffered by workers who are misclassified.”
With the commencement of this new unit, we move forward toward a Virginia that is more fair for workers, a goal that Virginia Democrats have made fresh progress on in recent years.
In recent legislative sessions, the General Assembly has eliminated some barriers to combating worker exploitation while also enacting enhanced legal protections for working Virginians.
These enhancements include, among others, imposing general contractor liability for wages to subcontractor employees (Sec. 11-4.6) and the requirement that employers issue standardized pay statements to workers (40.1-29(C)).
The burden of the COVID-19 pandemic disproportionately has been felt by workers, and especially by workers of color.
As we begin the process of rebuilding our communities and our commonwealth from the greatest public health crisis in a century, it is imperative that we do so in partnership with workers, their unions and their representatives, who have played a crucial role in the creation of our Worker Protection Unit and to whom I owe a great deal of thanks.
We are going to do all we can to enforce these new protections, even as we keep fighting to enact even stronger protections for Virginia workers. And we are going to rebuild from COVID-19 in a way that is inclusive, equitable, and prioritizes justice and opportunity for our essential workforce.
Mark Herring is the 47th attorney general of Virginia, and currently is running for re-election in the Democratic primary. Contact him at: (804) 786-2071 or OAG.state.va.us