Mark Herring column: We can help end worker exploitation in Virginia

Every individual in Virginia has the right to work with dignity. As the attorney general of Virginia, I have sought partnerships to create a commonwealth where workers feel welcome to start their careers and safe to grow their families, no matter where they come from.

Unfortunately, for way too long, Virginia’s weak worker protection laws have made it way too easy for business owners, managers and labor brokers to cheat their workers and cheat the commonwealth.

Worker exploitation is a really insidious form of exploitation that hides in plain sight. Together, we can end worker exploitation in Virginia by enacting new laws to protect workers from wage theft and misclassification, and to make these crimes easier to detect and easier to charge.

I recently created the Virginia attorney general’s first Worker Protection Unit, a historic gathering of resources that will focus on investigating, stopping and prosecuting exploitation of Virginia workers, including wage theft and worker misclassification — which cheat workers out of pay and the commonwealth out of revenue.