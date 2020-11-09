Mark Herring column: We need the ACA now more than ever

The overwhelming majority of Americans support the Affordable Care Act and the crucial coverage it provides. Without the ACA, the commonwealth would not have been able to expand Medicaid, which now covers more than 380,000 Virginians.

Yet, Trump and his Republican allies have chosen to put politics over human lives while our country continues to battle the coronavirus pandemic that already has taken the lives of more than 3,700 Virginians and, unfortunately, shows no signs of slowing down.

When the Affordable Care Act passed more than 10 years ago, hundreds of thousands of Virginians, who otherwise would not have coverage, were given access to quality, affordable health care. This coverage has been a crucial tool in helping this country combat the pandemic and giving Americans security in an otherwise uncertain time.

But that health care and that security now hang in the balance, dependent on the outcome of this reckless lawsuit, backed by the Trump administration and Republican attorneys general, that seeks to rip health care away from millions, while we’re still in the middle of a pandemic that already has killed nearly 240,000 Americans.

During the first two years of the Affordable Care Act, nearly 500,000 veterans gained health care coverage — a 40% drop in the number of uninsured veterans across the country.