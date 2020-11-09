Mark Herring column: We need the ACA now more than ever

On Tuesday, the Affordable Care Act (ACA) goes in front of the U.S. Supreme Court yet again, facing what might be the most legally flimsy and most dangerous attack yet devised by its conservative opponents.
And in this seemingly surreal reality we are living in, the U.S. Department of Justice, under the direction of President Donald Trump, will stand before the Supreme Court and ask it to decimate our country’s health care system and effectively rip coverage away from millions in the middle of the worst global health and economic crisis in our lifetimes.
If this dangerous lawsuit is successful in eliminating the ACA, 642,000 Virginians would lose their health coverage, 3.4 million Virginians would lose key protections for pre-existing conditions and 300,000 Virginians would end up paying more in the marketplace for their health care coverage.
That’s why I knew I had to step in and defend the Affordable Care Act against this reckless lawsuit when the Trump administration chose to walk away and completely abandon its responsibility to protect Americans and keep them safe.
Almost two and a half years ago, I joined 21 of my fellow attorneys general in defending the law that has given millions of Virginians health care coverage and key protections, and continues to help so many through this deadly pandemic.
If you ask an average Virginia family what they are most concerned about, at the top of that list is affording health care, and so many fear that one high medical bill or major health incident could plunge them into bankruptcy.
The overwhelming majority of Americans support the Affordable Care Act and the crucial coverage it provides. Without the ACA, the commonwealth would not have been able to expand Medicaid, which now covers more than 380,000 Virginians.
Yet, Trump and his Republican allies have chosen to put politics over human lives while our country continues to battle the coronavirus pandemic that already has taken the lives of more than 3,700 Virginians and, unfortunately, shows no signs of slowing down.
When the Affordable Care Act passed more than 10 years ago, hundreds of thousands of Virginians, who otherwise would not have coverage, were given access to quality, affordable health care. This coverage has been a crucial tool in helping this country combat the pandemic and giving Americans security in an otherwise uncertain time.
But that health care and that security now hang in the balance, dependent on the outcome of this reckless lawsuit, backed by the Trump administration and Republican attorneys general, that seeks to rip health care away from millions, while we’re still in the middle of a pandemic that already has killed nearly 240,000 Americans.
During the first two years of the Affordable Care Act, nearly 500,000 veterans gained health care coverage — a 40% drop in the number of uninsured veterans across the country.
Virginia is home to one of the largest veteran populations in the United States. Many of Virginia’s veterans live with some kind of pre-existing condition, whether they have an injury from service, are a cancer survivor, are fighting a different disease and, now, even COVID-19.
As Virginia’s attorney general, I have a responsibility to protect all Virginians and I could not idly stand by and watch the federal government threaten to take away the health care of so many.
We are in an unprecedented economic, unemployment and national health crisis unlike anything we ever have seen before. Virginians have enough to worry about and deal with right now, without also having to worry about losing their health care.
If we have learned anything from this pandemic, it’s that we need to expand upon the progress we already have made and find more ways to provide access to health care across the commonwealth.
Virginians have been through so much over this past year and they deserve elected officials who take their responsibility to defend and protect them seriously. I will not stop fighting to protect their access to health care.
Mark Herring is the 48th attorney general of Virginia. Contact him at: mailoag@oag.state.va.us or (804) 786-2071.