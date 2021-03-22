Mark J. Lerman column: The performing arts in Richmond need our help because we need them

Now that the federal government has started a program to Save Our Stages as part of the most recent stimulus package, it is time for the people of Richmond to do the same.

I moved to Richmond in 2018 to live in a small city with a growing and dynamic arts and culture scene. The performing arts sector of our community has been devastated this past year by the pandemic.

While hope is in sight, recovery will not happen fast (and maybe not at all for some). Anyone with the means needs to take action now and support our local performing arts organizations, which in turn will be supporting all of the artists and staff who work at these institutions, large and small.

Some of you might be asking: Why? Why should the performing arts be a priority when so many are in need? I could point to the well-documented fact that the performing arts are an economic driver for communities.

When people go out, they also tend to go to a restaurant, bar or brewery before or after the show, and don’t forget about the need to get there, be it public transportation, a Lyft/Uber ride or paid parking.

But for me, more important than economic drivers are the other intrinsic benefits that the performing arts bring to our community.