Mark J. Lerman column: The performing arts in Richmond need our help because we need them

Now that the federal government has started a program to Save Our Stages as part of the most recent stimulus package, it is time for the people of Richmond to do the same.
I moved to Richmond in 2018 to live in a small city with a growing and dynamic arts and culture scene. The performing arts sector of our community has been devastated this past year by the pandemic.
While hope is in sight, recovery will not happen fast (and maybe not at all for some). Anyone with the means needs to take action now and support our local performing arts organizations, which in turn will be supporting all of the artists and staff who work at these institutions, large and small.
Some of you might be asking: Why? Why should the performing arts be a priority when so many are in need? I could point to the well-documented fact that the performing arts are an economic driver for communities.
When people go out, they also tend to go to a restaurant, bar or brewery before or after the show, and don’t forget about the need to get there, be it public transportation, a Lyft/Uber ride or paid parking.
But for me, more important than economic drivers are the other intrinsic benefits that the performing arts bring to our community.
Art is not a luxury, it is a necessity. Clayton Lord, the editor of the book, “Counting New Beans: Intrinsic Impact and the Value of Art,” states that “Art, and the expression of empathy, emotion and connectedness that goes along with art, is a fundamental a need as anything else.”
Everyone is focused on the economic recovery of our country, but we cannot ignore the other recoveries that desperately need our attention. The city of Richmond needs to not only financially recover from the pandemic, but also emotionally, mentally and physically (which is why I also advocate for exercise and for supporting your local gym).
The community of Richmond needs to continue its response to the Black Lives Matter movement. RVA needs to heal.
We have spent a year cooped up and isolated, but the only way to heal is to look past our own individual situation. Art teaches us to see the world differently.
Karen Armstrong, author of “A Short History of Myth,” digs even deeper: Art “shows us how to look into our own hearts and to see our world from a perspective that goes beyond our own self-interest. What makes art so powerful is its ability to show us, in those narrowly personal moments, something so incredibly universal.”
Donna Walker-Kuhne, a noted leader in the field of audience development who has spent her career working to increase access to the arts, declares that “I believe it (the arts) is the only tool we have that successfully crosses ethnic and cultural barriers, bridges misunderstanding, erases social strife and celebrates diversity.”
I have shared my beliefs, and quoted several experts, as to why art, and the performing arts in particular, are important.
I encourage you to take a moment to reflect on a performing arts experience (I know it’s been a while, so give yourself a minute to really go back): a memory of just one moment from a play, dance, concert (instrumental and/or vocal), poetry slam, comedic improv, puppet show or even a surprising unexpected piece of street theater/performance.
In that moment, or even now in the memory of that moment, where did you go? How did you feel?
Performing artists are “memory makers” and “traffic in the making of meaning: the translation of the cacophony of life into understandable, memorable moments and the passing on of one person’s transformative life experience to another person’s narrative, forever,” as Lord described.
The cacophony of life never has been greater in my 50-plus years of life. The need for memory makers, for artists, never has been greater. If you are so fortunate to be able to do so, help and/or donate to one of RVA’s performing arts organizations today, so there can be a place for more memories to happen tomorrow.
Richmond is rich with performance arts organizations that enrich our city. I urge you to help keep it that way.
Mark J. Lerman is a freelance theater director, lecturer in the department of theatre, speech and dance at the College of William & Mary, and is the proprietor/director of the Virginia Theatre Machine. Contact him at: virginiatheatremachine@gmail.com