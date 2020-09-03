Mark Mix column: This Labor Day, celebrate the freedom and prosperity of Virginia’s right-to-work law

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Richmond Times-Dispatch, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

This Labor Day, we celebrate America’s working men and women, many of whom are going the extra mile during this COVID-19 pandemic.

But, as a resident of Virginia, one of 27 right-to-work states, you have something more to celebrate: All of the front-line workers who have been indispensable during the pandemic are protected by your state’s right-to-work law from being forced to fund a union as a condition of keeping their jobs.

As crazy as it might seem, not all American workers have a free choice in deciding whether to support a labor union, even though poll after poll consistently shows that more than 80% of Americans support right-to-work laws.

While every public sector employee across the country now enjoys right-to-work protections under the First Amendment as a result of the 2018 National Right to Work Legal Defense Foundation-won Janus v. AFSCME Supreme Court decision, private sector workers in the 23 states that have yet to pass a right-to-work law can lose their job for refusing to tender dues or fees to a union.

The right to work protects each worker’s freedom of choice, but the advantages hardly stop there. Enshrining workplace freedom also brings significant economic benefits to the 27 states that have passed right-to-work laws.