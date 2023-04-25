For the eighth time since 2013, Virginia’s General Assembly failed to agree on terms of the state government budget by the regular session adjournment deadline.

The 2023 regular session ended in February. Lawmakers have already had their one-day reconvened springtime session to consider gubernatorial amendments and vetoes to the bills they passed. The most consequential legislation of any session, the budget, was not among them.

What’s wrong?

In part, blame partisan wrangling or parochial horse-trading by legislative budget negotiators trying to satisfy constituent interests.

And Parkinson’s law — that work expands to consume the maximum time allowable.

Compiling a spending plan in just the first few weeks of the year for a state and an economy as large and dynamic as Virginia’s is daunting at best.

It is not realistic or even wise to expect such important work to be finished under a truncated timeline implied by Virginia’s antiquated part-time legislature.

The General Assembly completed passage of its budget by final adjournment of the regular winter session twice in the past 10 years: 2015 and 2017. Lawmakers just missed in 2019, passing a compromise one day after the scheduled adjournment, according to Virginia’s Legislative Information System.

All of those, however, were in odd-numbered years like this one when the job of making midcourse revisions to a budget already in force is much easier than building a new, two-year revenue and spending plan from scratch.

Differences between the House and Senate over tax cuts, mental health reforms and pay raises for teachers have stalled an agreement on amendments to the current two-year, $167 billion budget that took effect last July 1. If the General Assembly can’t reach a consensus, an existing budget remains in place as a safety net. Governors can’t make new appropriations, but they have authority to move money around to address some needs.

That happened in 2001 when revenues fell short of budgeted forecasts and Senate Republicans and Democrats coalesced to defy then-Gov. Jim Gilmore’s demand to fund the next phase of state rebates to offset property taxes that localities collect on personal automobiles. With the House allied with Gilmore and the Senate unable to reconcile entrenched differences, the unamended budget passed in 2000 remained in force.

Today’s state budget and Virginia’s economy have mushroomed in the two decades since. The present budget, for fiscal years 2023 and 2024, anticipates combined revenues more than triple the $55 billion forecast for the 2003-2004 budget — 82% larger than the $92 billion biennial forecast 10 years ago.

Legislators pushed fiscal brinkmanship to its limit in assembling the current budget last year. They didn’t complete passage until June 1, less than a month before the previous budget expired at midnight June 30. That would have left the government unable to pay its bills.

But is it prudent to expect such essential work to be completed by March or even April? There should be a reasonable middle ground between adherence to an arbitrary deadline and protracted delays that create uncertainty about state funding and frustrate government agencies’ and local officials’ planning efforts.

The governor and budget writers enter the process with the benefit of forecasting by leading economists and business leaders. Their guidance can warn of economic turbulence or sunny skies just over the horizon. But they’re not soothsayers. In late 2019, for instance, who among them could have guessed 2020’s global calamity from a novel coronavirus to which humans had no immunity and for which there was no vaccine?

Budget writers also have scant data from actual state revenue collections. When the legislature convenes in January, it has less than two quarters’ worth of current fiscal year revenue reports (July through November). Sometimes, third-quarter fiscal results offer insights.

Discretionary spending on core government services, such as law enforcement, social programs, support for public education and mental health services, is covered by a part of the budget known as the “general fund.” It is largely income, sales and corporate tax collections.

Complete third-quarter results weren’t public until mid-April. They reveal that January-through-March general fund receipts were flat (up 0.3%) compared with increases of 15.5% and 11.5% for the same quarter in 2022 and 2021, respectively, further suggesting that the past two years’ robust growth is cooling.

For a process so vital to so many Virginians, where is the harm in affording legislators more time, more information and maybe more patience?

