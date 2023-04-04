In Virginia, it’s unheard of for lawmakers of the same party to face one another in nomination battles. One thing the state’s former, politically driven redistricting process did superbly was protect incumbents.

That changed in late 2021 when the Virginia Supreme Court redrew the commonwealth’s 100 House of Delegates districts, its 40 state Senate districts and its 11 congressional districts without regard for incumbency.

By late March, General Assembly incumbents in this year’s legislative elections were paired against same-party incumbents in five nomination contests. It’s the first time sitting legislators have opposed each other in primaries this century.

Republican delegates are challenging other Republican delegates in three House districts. In one House district and one Senate district, a sitting Democrat is challenging a fellow sitting Democrat.

Candidates have until the April 6 primary qualifying deadline to finalize their plans. Unless some relocate and run in other districts by then, five incumbent lawmakers will lose their seats in June. By the third week in March, a record nine senators and 14 delegates had already announced their legislative exits, according to the Virginia Public Access Project. The resignations include current and immediate past Senate majority leaders and the first woman to win the House speakership.

The unprecedented churn arose from a constitutional amendment Virginia voters approved in 2020 that took decennial reapportionment away from the General Assembly and gave it to an independent redistricting commission. The bipartisan panel, paralyzed by partisan rancor, couldn’t concur on new maps. The Supreme Court assumed the duty and released its new boundaries in December 2021, too late for that year’s House of Delegates elections.

The court’s new maps grouped 42 of the House’s 100 delegates and half the 40 senators into districts with at least one other incumbent. Conversely, it created 23 new House districts and 11 new Senate districts where no incumbent resided.

Eight Democrats and seven Republicans in the House and two Democrats in the Senate have abandoned races against fellow incumbents to run elsewhere.

There is much merit to districts drawn without regard to partisan or incumbency protection. The trouble is that when incumbents would rather fight than switch, the candidates often try to outdo each other to sway the most ideologically driven partisans who dominate primaries. In swing districts with a balanced partisan electorate, nominees tied to extreme positions suffer in the fall. In districts that lean heavily left or right, it yields increasingly strident legislators who reject compromise and complicate governing.

The lone Senate incumbent primary is between 22-year Sen. Louise Lucas of Portsmouth, the Senate president pro tempore, and Sen. Lionel Spruill of Chesapeake, who seeks a third Senate term after 22 years in the House. The two African American committee chairs are running in an overwhelmingly Democratic district whose 44% Black population edges its 43% white population. Neither has begun meaningful campaigning.

In the House, Democratic Dels. Kaye Kory and Marcus Simon have similarly kept their powder dry as they vie for the nomination to Northern Virginia’s 13th House District.

House Appropriations Committee Chairman Barry Knight and fellow Virginia Beach Republican Del. Glenn Davis, chair of the House Education Committee, seek their party’s 98th District nod in a still-quiet campaign.

Two of the three GOP incumbency battles are in heavily Republican Southwestern Virginia districts where former President Donald Trump won three of every four votes in the 2020 election.

In the 44th District, centered in Bristol and Washington County, Del. Israel O’Quinn, R-Russell County, seeks his sixth term against two-term Del. Will Wampler, scion of a family with deep GOP roots in the region. Their campaigns have been quiet so far.

No race approaches the personal enmity of the District 47 feud between pro-Trump Republican delegates Marie March of Floyd County and Wren Williams of Patrick County. March alleged in a criminal complaint last fall that Williams charged into her, trying to knock her down, at a September GOP event. A judge in Wytheville dismissed the charge in January.

A lawyer, Williams spent the last two months of 2020 in Wisconsin aiding Trump’s futile legal challenge of his loss there. He challenged conservative Del. Charles Poindexter for the 2021 GOP nomination, weaponizing Poindexter’s comment that he saw no evidence of fraud in Trump’s loss. He defeated Poindexter and demolished a Democratic foe that fall.

March, also elected in 2021, brands herself a “Trump Republican,” and her legislative record reflects it. This year, she sponsored bills to ban abortion from conception, eliminate the need for a permit to a carry concealed firearm and offered a voluminous, Trump-inspired “election integrity” bill that would require photo identification to vote, eliminate curbside and no-excuse absentee voting, and task Virginia’s attorney general with prosecuting foreign governments that meddle in state elections. Her bills all failed.

