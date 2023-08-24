Holding U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger’s pivotal 7th Congressional District seat is critical for Democrats’ hopes of flipping the Republicans’ tenuous five-seat U.S. House majority in the fall of 2024.

But one year after that, Virginia elects its 75th governor, and the party is looking for a proven candidate with fresh appeal both to the party’s base and to suburban and exurban moderates who are essential to Democratic statewide victories.

Politico, citing anonymous sources, reported recently that Spanberger has confided with several Democrats that she will run for governor in 2025 and has begun discussing plans for the race with congressional colleagues. Virginia’s Constitution prohibits Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin from seeking reelection.

Spanberger won her House seat in 2018, ousting two-term Republican Rep. Dave Brat from a seat Republicans had owned since 1970. She has been reelected twice, each time in tight races against vigorous, well-financed GOP challengers. Politico reported in the same story that Spanberger has told Virginia Democrats she won’t seek a fourth House term.

That is not happy news to national Democrats, particularly the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee. Keeping her seat is challenging enough if Spanberger were to stay put. It is far more difficult vying for a vacant seat in a scorched-earth presidential election year as both parties wage dire, expensive battles for the triad of political power: the White House, the Senate and the House.

The same portfolio that made Spanberger successful in one of the nation’s most visible swing districts also makes her one of her party’s most alluring gubernatorial contenders.

Virginia tends to reward moderates in statewide races, so it’s worth noting that Spanberger has voted against her own party 7.2% of the time since the 118th Congress convened on Jan. 3. That may sound meager, but it makes her statistically the most bipartisan Democrat in Virginia’s congressional delegation and it ranks her in the top quintile of maverick U.S. House members regardless of party, according to data from ProPublica.

Her votes since her arrival in Congress in 2019 include never voting for Democrat Nancy Pelosi as speaker in addition to being one of her party’s prominent critics of the former speaker. In 2019, Spanberger voted for Cherie Bustos, D-Illinois, for speaker, and in 2021, she voted present in the election for speaker instead of supporting Pelosi.

Republicans will portray Spanberger as an extreme liberal regardless. They will note her support for an assault weapons ban as well as abortion rights and LGBTQ rights, mostly to energize the GOP base.

Some claims that she’s on her party’s left fringe, however, are rebuttable.

Spanberger can’t be dismissed as hostile to law enforcement or supportive of defunding the police. The GOP tried that a year ago and it backfired. Nor has she shied away from rebuking Democrats who flirt with socialism.

In a contentious and sometimes profane Democratic conference call shortly after the 2020 election when Republicans made unexpected House gains and an expected “blue wave” failed to materialize, an irritated Spanberger said Democrats should avoid anything that suggests support for defunding the police and that they should “not ever use the words ‘socialist’ or ‘socialism’ ever again.”

A former Central Intelligence Agency officer, she has supported funding to strengthen U.S. defense interests. She also has standing as a budget hawk, opposing the $3 trillion Heroes Act pandemic relief bill in 2020 and a 2019 budget deal Pelosi negotiated, both on grounds that they were too massive. Conversely, she supported the Republican-sponsored REIN IN Inflation Act, which would require presidents to provide inflation estimates for any executive order that affects the annual gross federal budget.

Progressive activists will take Spanberger to task for her departures from the party position in what is likely to be a large, diverse and brawling 2025 Democratic gubernatorial primary field. But her record would find a more appreciative electorate in November of that year.

