For decades, Virginia Republicans were suspicious that Democrats and independent voters were crossing over and influencing the GOP’s nomination contests. And yet there never was any credible evidence of orchestrated, wholesale meddling by interlopers in primaries of either major party in Virginia, where voters do not register by party affiliation.

That all changed this year.

Local Republican committees in Loudoun and Fairfax counties explicitly urged party members to cross over and vote in the June 20 Democratic primaries for specific candidates, according to reporting from WRC-TV in Washington.

The tactic boomeranged, even though ultimately it was ineffective. The GOP-favored candidate in Fairfax County’s commonwealth attorney Democratic primary and all four Republican-endorsed candidates in Loudoun’s Democratic primary lost.

But the action obliterates a norm that neither party had crossed before and raises the question of whether Virginia should rethink its long history of primaries open to all voters and consider partisan voter registration.

Virginia is among 16 states where, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures, all registered voters can cast ballots in primaries. Because voters are not required to show party identification at primary polling places, it’s impossible to quantify how many primary voters are Democrats, Republicans or independents. In neighboring Maryland, for example, if you want to vote in a Democratic Party primary, you must register as a Democrat. There is no crossover voting. Independents don’t get to vote in primaries.

Virginia Republicans, long wary of outsider meddling in primaries, often use controlled, opaque environments, such as conventions, mass meetings and firehouse primaries, for picking nominees. Their theory is that Democrats might intrude to support the Republican candidates who would be most vulnerable in the November general election.

There was a particular outcry in 1996 from GOP conservatives after U.S. Sen. John Warner, a popular five-term moderate Republican, garnered 2 out of every 3 GOP primary votes cast to crush challenger James C. Miller III, who was former President Ronald Reagan’s budget director. In an earlier, nonbinding GOP convention preference vote, Miller outpolled Warner by a large margin — evidence cited that among Republicans only, Miller was the more popular candidate. Party conservatives alleged, without evidence, that Democrats crossed over to fuel Warner’s victory. Virginia Democrats in 1996 had used a convention to nominate Mark R. Warner, no relation to John Warner. That November, John Warner handed the younger Mark Warner the only election defeat of his career so far, though narrowly. Mark Warner won John Warner’s Senate seat in 2008 after the elder senator retired.

Stark differences remain in the parties’ nomination preferences as Virginia’s just-finished primaries illustrate.

Democrats held 31 legislative primaries (15 for Senate seats, 16 in the House of Delegates) compared with the Republicans’ 16 (nine for House seats, seven for Senate seats). Republicans, however, chose nine legislative nominees in closed proceedings: four House candidates and one Senate candidate chosen in conventions; two House nominees and two Senate nominees picked in firehouse primaries, according to data compiled by the Virginia Public Access Project.

In a state without party registration, there is no way to prevent crossover voting. If the overriding need is to preclude even the possibility of the opposition party having a say in the nomination process, then the private nomination methods that the GOP uses make sense.

From the standpoint of partisan interests, primaries have some serious drawbacks.

Enmity between two members of the same party competing for a nomination can be intense, as the already cutting rhetoric of the 2024 Republican presidential field illustrates. Closer to home, consider the unbridled hostility between two sitting Republican House of Delegates members, Marie March and Wren Williams, that included March filing misdemeanor assault charges against Williams for allegedly bumping into her at a party event last year.

Bitter nomination fights in which candidates rip one another to shreds can leave a party hopelessly divided entering a general election.

Primaries, though, also have major benefits.

They engage more voters directly and give candidates a head start sharpening their messages and driving up name identification and favorability. They put volunteers in the field sooner and give them experience with neighborhood canvassing and door-to-door campaigning. And after the primary, the party can harvest a fresh trove of information from data files about who voted in which races.

Sadly, Virginia’s Republicans have become what they warned us about. The party of “election integrity” that alleged — but never substantiated — Democratic interference in past GOP primaries has overtly asked its members to skew Democratic primaries.

Maybe the directive by the Loudoun and Fairfax GOP organizations was a way to expedite what many Republicans have pined for all along: primaries closed to everyone except voters with the party’s official affiliation printed on their government-issued registration cards. It’s a simple formula, and most states do it: Only Republicans get to pick Republican Party nominees; only Democrats get to pick Democratic Party nominees. In November, all eligible voters have a say as to which party got it right.

