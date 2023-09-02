Virginia’s high-dollar, high-stakes legislative elections this fall with Republicans two Senate seats away from seizing full control of a state Democrats ruled wall-to-wall just two years ago can offer some important previews into the dynamics that will animate 2024.

Start with a sense of urgency this year and next year and what elections in each year will say about the most volatile issues in American culture today.

In a purple state with vast, reliably Republican rural districts, Democratic-voting cities and close suburbs and sprawling exurbs that tend to be a moderate mix, nationalized issues such as abortion, guns, LGBTQ+ concerns, race relations as well as public school curricula and library censorship hold major importance. Those are already prominent among 2024 congressional campaign issues in addition to the economy, national security and immigration.

Parallels between the tenuous partisan control of the two legislative chambers in Richmond and in Washington are remarkably similar.

In Virginia, a net gain of three Senate seats flips the Democrats’ current 22-18 majority to a 21-19 GOP majority. A gain of just two seats, however, creates effective Republican rule with a 20-20 split and the tie-breaking vote in the hands of Republican Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears. In the Republican-controlled House of Delegates, a net gain of three seats would put the Democrats in charge.

If the GOP takes the Senate and retains its narrow House majority, the legislative branch will be wholly under Republican rule, either on Capitol Hill or Richmond’s Capitol Square. In Virginia, with Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin, it would give the GOP dominance for the first time in 10 years and open the gates for passage of initiatives Democrats have been able to throttle during that time.

Ideological and political intensity, combined with the first elections in newly reapportioned legislative districts, has already generated extraordinary electoral churn. Retirements of senior lawmakers — 10 senators and 18 delegates — accounted for the collective loss of more than 450 years of experience before June’s primaries. Six of the 16 incumbents who faced primary challenges lost, forfeiting an additional 75 years of tenure. More incumbents will likely disappear after the general election.

The number of contested seats in this fall’s election is below norms, especially in the Senate. In the three state Senate elections since 2011, the average number of districts in which there was no challenger was 14; this year, only five seats are unchallenged. In the House, an average of 40 seats were uncontested from 2009 through 2021. This fall, 31 House candidates are unopposed.

Spending is on pace to obliterate off-off-year legislative money records, particularly for state Senate races. According to the Virginia Public Access Project, fundraising for Senate campaigns had, through June, reached about $55 million over the past 3½ years, just shy of the 2019 election’s $56 million mark for the full four-year cycle.

While Democrats held a considerable advantage over the GOP in overall fundraising for legislative contests through midyear, Youngkin’s political action committee, Spirit of Virginia, raised more than $5.7 million from April through June, surpassing in one fiscal quarter what any previous governor had raised in an entire year.

Perhaps most significant, voter interest seems undiminished since Virginia’s 2019 record legislative-only election that presaged the largest national turnout ever in the 2020 presidential election.

Virginia registrations from January 2020 through this July increased by just under 430,000, or 8%, according to data from the Virginia Department of Elections. That’s about the same registration growth during the four-year cycle leading to the 2019 Senate election when voter turnout spiked by 58% over 2015 — a phenomenal increase considering it predated a 2020 state law that relaxed voting restrictions and greatly expanded early and absentee balloting. Virginia’s turnout surge proved prescient the following year when the turnout in the state for the presidential election increased by more than 500,000 over 2016, topping 4 million votes for the first time.

Whether Democrats can defend their Senate majority in Virginia from an energized GOP and, conversely, whether Republicans can hold their narrow edge in the House of Delegates are eventualities national political professionals will scrutinize for fresh insights starting in the late hours of Nov. 7, as soon as Virginia’s voters have spoken.

