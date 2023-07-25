For three years, Republicans have placed themselves at an electoral disadvantage in many states because of former President Donald Trump’s baseless, conspiracy-fed rants against early and absentee voting, particularly by mail.

Some Republicans have had enough of it. The latest is Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin who, contrary to a sizable bloc of election deniers in his party, is imploring Virginia Republicans to cast early absentee ballots this fall.

Youngkin and his aides say the governor’s actions are done solely with an eye toward maximizing the GOP vote in an all-out bid to retain its House of Delegates majority and take Senate control from the Democrats.

Matt Moran, the head of Youngkin’s Spirit of Virginia PAC, told the Virginia Mercury that Youngkin’s direct outreach to Republican voters is not an endorsement of less restrictive election laws. Instead, he said, the GOP is just playing by the same rules that Virginia Democrats have used effectively.

Positioning the joint “vote early” initiative of Youngkin’s political action committee and the Republican Party of Virginia any other way risks a backlash from the party’s significant Trumpist wing. The former president’s strident devotees still advance the falsehood that his 2020 reelection was stolen through massive election fraud, and they reserve special scorn for early voting by mail.

Early absentee voting changed the game in Virginia between 2016 and 2020, and Democrats were beneficiaries of the shift that became turbocharged in 2020 by the frightful first year of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Virginia Department of Elections data shows that in the 2016 presidential election year, when absentee voting was allowed in Virginia only for those who claimed a narrow list of qualified reasons such as business commitments, medical needs or scheduled travel on Election Day, just 14% of that November’s 3.9 million ballots were absentee.

In 2020, after Democrats had taken charge of the General Assembly and enacted no-excuse early absentee voting in Virginia, absentees accounted for nearly 2.7 million (or 60%) of the state’s record turnout of 4.48 million. Democrat Joe Biden crushed then-President Donald Trump’s reelection bid by a 10 percentage point margin in Virginia. Nearly two-thirds of the absentee vote went to Biden.

This isn’t the first time Youngkin has gone against the grain of Trump’s MAGA base and urged Republicans to cast early absentee ballots. He did it in the run-up to his 2021 election, even holding campaign rallies near early polling stations to encourage supporters to go inside and vote. The strategy, executed as Youngkin walked a fine line between keeping a healthy distance from the disfavored former president and not alienating Trump supporters deeply suspicious of absentee voting, earned him favorable national publicity.

Absentee voting accounted for 36% of the nearly 3.3 million ballots cast in that election, a fivefold increase from the 2017 election for governor. Nearly 1.2 million ballots (36% of the almost 3.3 million total vote) were absentee. Youngkin got 40% of the overall absentee vote but 46% of the early, in-person votes cast at those designated polling sites.

In last year’s congressional midterms, just under 1 million ballots (or 32% of the total) were cast early or absentee, and Democratic candidates got 63% of the vote, compared with 37% for Republicans.

That Trump would cast suspicion on early and mail-in voting three years ago was mind-boggling and put his party at a decided disadvantage. In retrospect, it seems a predicate to the increasing likelihood that he would lose to Biden — the foundation of his “Big Lie” about a stolen election that fueled the bloody Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the U.S. Capitol by Trump supporters bent on commandeering Congress’ official, final electoral vote count.

Forty-seven states and the District of Columbia permit some form of no-excuse early voting, and that includes such resolutely Republican states as Alaska, Arkansas, Florida, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas, according to Ballotpedia, a nonpartisan and nonprofit online encyclopedia of political data.

Early absentee voting has been kinder to Youngkin than any other Republican, and it’s understandable that he can see its merit. But the benefit goes well beyond his own political well-being or even that of his party. Making votes easier to cast has yielded record-shattering turnouts in two of the last three elections, and that’s good news for democracy itself.

