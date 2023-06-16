Democrats after the primary: Will the party’s many battles strengthen or weaken it this fall?

Next week, the Democratic Party in Virginia will put its differences on public display with a total of 31 contested primaries for legislative seats, including a dozen in which incumbent Democratic lawmakers face challengers within their party.

Democrats are partial to wide-open, brawling primaries for picking their nominees. This summer, an extraordinary 10 of their sitting senators and two current House members are being primaried, according to data compiled by the Virginia Public Access Project.

The high number of intraparty contests and imperiled incumbents is of heightened concern for Democrats, especially in the Senate, where they cling to a slim majority. One reason is the five incumbent retirements that already deprive them of 110 combined years’ experience in the seniority-driven Senate. The other is a determined and well-financed Republican campaign led by Gov. Glenn Youngkin to overtake the Senate and lock down full GOP control of Virginia government for the first time since 2013.

This robust season of nomination fights is rooted in Virginia’s first experiment with nonpartisan reapportionment. The Virginia Supreme Court drew new legislative and congressional districts in late 2021, showing no deference toward incumbents. Many senators and delegates were put in the same district together, forcing them to decide whether to move to another district or stay and fight a fellow incumbent.

Senior Republican legislators face far less exposure Tuesday. Long paranoid about meddlesome outsiders, the GOP is more partial to closed nomination processes, such as conventions and “firehouse primaries.” Republicans will decide only 15 legislative nominations in primaries, fewer than half as many as their rivals, with just four incumbents facing opposition. Republicans have already settled seven nomination contests in district conventions or firehouse primaries. Incumbents were challenged in three of them, and all three prevailed.

In this year’s most high-profile primary, one longtime Democratic senator’s political career will end. Neither Sen. L. Louise Lucas of Portsmouth nor Sen. Lionel Spruill Sr. of Chesapeake backed down when they found themselves in the same Hampton Roads district. Lucas, chair of the Senate Education and Health Committee, has 32 years’ tenure in the Senate; Spruill, chair of the Privileges and Elections Committee, has eight.

Challenges to Democratic incumbents are both ideological and generational, often from candidates younger and further to the left.

In Charlottesville, Sen. Creigh Deeds, the 2009 Democratic gubernatorial nominee and a centrist with 22 years in the Senate, faces Del. Sally Hudson, a progressive college professor. Deeds is co-chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Half of the targeted Democratic senators represent Northern Virginia districts. Among them are: Sen. George Barker of Alexandria, co-chair of the hugely influential Finance and Appropriations Committee; Rehabilitation and Social Services Committee chair Barbara Favola of Arlington; Transportation Committee chair Dave Marsden of Fairfax; and Agriculture, Conservation and Natural Resources Committee chair Chap Petersen. Sen. Jeremy McPike of Prince William also faces a challenger in his bid for a third term.

Democrats argue, with much validity, that deciding nominations in primaries open to all is better long term for the party than the more private nomination processes Republicans often use. Primaries generate name recognition for the nominee, engage volunteers early and on a broad scale, and they yield prodigious voter rolls the party can use for further outreach.

But those benefits have to be weighed against this year’s extraordinary number of imperiled incumbents who, over years or decades, amass loyal constituents who tend to vote in the fall — appeal not easily transferred to a new nominee.

There’s also the potential for an ugly aftermath from an incumbent who lost or, worse, is a weakened survivor of a bitter primary. In the Richmond area, Sen. Joe Morrissey is being attacked by his abortion rights challenger, former Del. Lashrecse Aird, for his support of abortion restrictions. Should Morrissey win another term, nothing prevents him from switching parties and potentially swinging outright Senate control to the GOP should the election yield a 20-20 partisan split in the 40-member chamber.

There’s added incentive this year for the GOP to keep its internal skirmishes out of the spotlight.

In today’s GOP, candidates must pledge fealty to indicted former President Donald Trump to win over his loyalists who dominate the party’s nomination contests. That becomes a liability in Virginia’s moderate suburban districts where Trump has proved toxic to Republican candidates.

And for both parties, setting up the general election season to appeal to those swing voters will be the key to who controls the General Assembly beginning next year.

