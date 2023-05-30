Regardless of the outcome of next month’s primaries or even the November general election for all 140 General Assembly seats, Virginia faces legislative turnover unprecedented in its modern history. We’re likely to quickly notice the difference.
Retirements alone will account for the collective loss of more than 450 years of legislative experience when the 2024 session convenes in Richmond in January. Ten senators and 18 delegates are not seeking reelection.
The final count of lawmakers who won’t return next winter will increase because of an extraordinary number of incumbents facing primary challenges next month (11 senators, six delegates), including two races that pit incumbents of the same party against each other for the same seat.
The chief reason is redistricting.
In 2021, the task of redrawing the legislative and congressional district boundaries fell for the first time to an independent commission that Virginia voters ratified to the state constitution in 2020. The commission disintegrated amid partisan discord, and the Virginia Supreme Court redrew the lines without regard for partisan advantage or protecting favored incumbents as the legislators had when they controlled the process.
Age also played a role, with lawmakers in their 70s and 80s opting to depart rather than run again, often in new and unfamiliar districts. Among those departing are Senate Majority Leader Dick Saslaw, D-Fairfax, with 43 years in the Senate, as well as 32-year Senate veteran Janet Howell, D-Fairfax, who is co-chair of the Finance and Appropriations Committee, and Senate Minority Leader Tommy Norment, R-James City, who has served for 31 years. In the House, retiring Del. Ken Plum, D-Fairfax, is the longest-serving current member with 41 years.
The June 20 primary will inevitably boost the loss of experience in the Senate because of the Democratic primary in the 18th District between Senate President Pro Tempore Louise Lucas, D-Portsmouth, with 31 years’ experience, and Sen. Lionell Spruill Sr., D-Chesapeake, chair of the Privileges and Elections Committee, whose seven years in the Senate follows a dozen in the House. A Lucas defeat would push the aggregate depletion of Senate institutional memory to at least 254 years.
In the House, first-term Republican Dels. Marie March and Wren Williams are competing for the nomination in Southwest Virginia’s 47th District.
Already departed from the Senate is former Sen. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond, who spent 11 years in the House and seven in the Senate before she won a February special election to fill the late U.S. Rep. A. Donald McEachin’s congressional seat. Her Senate successor, Sen. Lamont Bagby, faces a primary challenge in his bid to win a full term.
The only year this century that approaches this level of churn was 2001. That year, a dozen delegates — mostly Democrats — retired after Republicans who had won House and Senate majorities two years earlier dictated the partisan process for the first time and drew boundaries inhospitable to Democrats.
Generational change brings fresh perspectives and priorities. A reset so sweeping in scope, however, will exact an operational toll on the process no matter which party prevails.
When those longtime incumbents leave, encyclopedic knowledge about the intricacies of advancing (or stopping) legislation, avoidable legal and procedural hurdles, fast access to trusted advisers in critical moments and an instinctive feel for how stakeholders respond — both adversaries and allies — depart with them.
Knowledge is power on Richmond’s Capitol Square, and it will take several sessions for those who replace the departing senior senators and delegates to learn all they must to master the process. They will be more dependent on outside sources — the executive branch and lobbyists, for example — for advice and guidance, effectively bartering some legislative autonomy in the process.
Lobbyists are also affected. The most effective among them enjoy decadeslong relationships with legislators who accumulated power with tenure. It will have a leveling effect on the lobbying corps as those who have worked the corridors for many sessions find themselves on comparable footing with junior lobbyists, all vying for access to a substantially changed roster of lawmakers.
Relationships with the press will also change. Long-standing practices on how much information and access journalists — and, by extension, the public — receive are likely to be rethought under the new guard. That carries both opportunities and challenges for both sides: the media in its role of holding government accountable; legislative leaders in public messaging regarding their policy agenda.
Much uncertainty awaits the departures of so many experienced legislative professionals. But with many new members in the General Assembly, there is the opportunity for new perspectives on how to solve critical policy problems.
Mark J. Rozell is dean of the Schar School of Policy and Government at George Mason University. Contact him at mrozell@gmu.edu.