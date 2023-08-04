Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin is cruising past the off-ramp for a 2024 presidential bid of his own, and that’s not a bad thing for him politically. He commands strong job approval and has plenty of opportunities ahead.

It’s hard to imagine that Youngkin would be content to serve a single term as governor — Virginia is the only state that prohibits its governors from seeking reelection — and return to a business career.

Now, apparently without the urgency of launching a presidential campaign, he has the luxury of taking his time this year to govern a state with a rebounding economy and a state budget flush with cash, and ponder what his next act in politics should be.

Youngkin spent much of his first calendar year in office stumping nationally for Republicans running for governor and U.S. House and Senate seats, feeding speculation that he was tacking toward a White House bid.

Since then, Youngkin has refocused his efforts on building Republican General Assembly majorities this fall (holding his party’s House majority and flipping the Democratic-controlled Senate). In May, he said as much in an interview before the Milken Institute, an economic think tank.

“I haven't written a book; I'm not in Iowa," he said. “I'm spending time representing Virginia this year.”

Agree with his politics or not, there’s no denying that the 56-year-old, who had no political experience before being elected governor, is a rising star in the Republican Party with a long trajectory for making a presidential run someday.

By staying put this year and burnishing his résumé by quarterbacking his party’s off-off-year elections for all 140 legislative seats, Youngkin has already increased his political stock, at least in the near future. The wealthy former hedge fund executive’s political action committee, Spirit of Virginia, just raised more in the three months that ended June 30 than any previous governor had raised in a year.

If he can convert Virginia from total Democratic dominance in 2021 to full Republican rule in just two years, he would be enormously appealing to a Republican presidential nominee looking for a compelling running mate. Much, however, depends on who wins the nomination.

If former President Donald Trump, now the prohibitive front-runner, becomes the standard-bearer, would Youngkin wish to link his legacy to such a divisive and profoundly flawed figure?

In 2021, Youngkin won in a state Democrat Joe Biden had won convincingly in the presidential election a year earlier. A key to Youngkin’s success was to keep himself distant enough from Trump to appeal to moderate suburban voters but not so distant as to alienate Trump’s loyal and sizable base.

The downside to Youngkin running with Trump is too evident. He would forfeit all he has achieved politically thus far. He should also consider the plight of Trump’s 2016 running mate and vice president, Mike Pence.

For four years, Pence was Trump’s stalwart lieutenant and unquestioning ally. Yet after Pence refused Trump’s unlawful demand not to count legitimate electoral votes as he presided over a joint session of Congress on Jan. 6, 2021, Trump condemned Pence before an angry mob that had assembled near the White House and then stormed the U.S. Capitol, hunting for Pence and threatening to hang him.

Now despised by Trump loyalists, Pence looks like a man without a party. He hasn’t even met the qualifying thresholds to participate in this month's first debate among declared GOP presidential contenders.

For Youngkin, an alternative to a national run is another Virginia race that would allow him to elevate his national profile and, if elected, gain foreign policy credentials he would need to make him a highly credible presidential contender by 2028.

He could finish his term in January 2026 and transition smoothly into a campaign that year to unseat U.S. Sen. Mark Warner, D-Virginia, should he seek a fourth term. It would likely be the most difficult reelection bid of Warner’s career.

The governor could make a Senate run even sooner. Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Virginia, has announced his intent to seek a third term next year, but taking on Kaine could force Youngkin to cut short his time in the Executive Mansion should he win. No governor in modern Virginia history has left for another office before his term is completed.

So many choices. So much time. Ambitious politicians dream of scenarios like these.

