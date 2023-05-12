Nothing is as corrosive to faith in elective government as doubts about the integrity of elections. Modern Virginia has long conducted clean, fair elections free of partisan interference, regardless of which party occupied the office of the governor and, by virtue of it, appointed members of state and local elections boards.

Recent reporting by NBC News on the resignation of the entire registrar’s staff in Buckingham County earlier this year — after Republicans took over the local Board of Elections and began making baseless allegations of election fraud — brings to light that all is not safe regarding election integrity in Virginia. The resignations left the rural county of almost 17,000 without the professionals who register voters, certify candidates and organize and hold elections.

Set aside the fact that in deep-red Buckingham, Donald Trump won by 13.2 percentage points over Joe Biden in 2020, Glenn Youngkin defeated Democrat Terry McAuliffe by 27 percentage points in the governor’s race in 2021 and Republican 5th District U.S. Rep. Bob Good trounced Democrat Joshua Throneburg by 30 percentage points in last year’s congressional midterms.

Buckingham is one of many places across the United States where the election denialism that Trump sowed after losing reelection in 2020 is taking root. Or, as Margaret Thomas, the county's longtime general registrar who retired in 2019, lamented to NBC, “It’s just sad that the big lie has come to Buckingham.”

In Virginia, the governor’s party gets to dominate state and local electoral boards. While election snafus occur under the watch of both parties, they’ve been caught, and timely corrections made. Cases of voter fraud have been minor, and none has ascended to a level capable of altering election outcomes. Both parties have kept elections nonpartisan.

That changed this year in Buckingham.

Shortly after the GOP consolidated its control of the board, nonpartisan Registrar Lindsey Taylor, having served ably for three years, was besieged with fraud claims and even unsupported rumors that she would face criminal indictment. Buckingham's commonwealth’s attorney examined the claims against Taylor and found no violations of law. The office of state Attorney General Jason Miyares, a Republican, told NBC News that his office is not investigating the Buckingham registrar’s office.

In April, the county hired a new interim registrar. Almost immediately, Luis Gutierrez found himself in a bitter dispute with a member of the Buckingham Board of Supervisors after trying to levy a $200 “convenience fee” for an open records request, a charge state law disallows. On Tuesday, the Electoral Board fired Gutierrez after less than a month on the job for alleged “falsification” of his job application.

Youngkin did not create the troubling recent events in Buckingham. He has the duty, however, to ensure that malignant election conspiracy theories that grip an extremist element within his party do not result in the electoral system being strong-armed by those who believe and advance them.

The governor’s own election — leading a sweep that ousted Democrats from the top three statewide elective offices and control of the House of Delegates 18 months ago — buttressed by his continued popularity, shown in a recent Washington Post-Schar School poll, should mute notions that the system is rigged against the GOP in his state.

Further validation can be found in Virginia’s penchant for divided government. Democratic governors such as Mark Warner and McAuliffe were elected in election systems dominated by Republicans, and Republicans George Allen, Bob McDonnell and Youngkin also won the office while Democrats were in charge.

Virginia governors should put honest, fair elections and the imperative of preserving faith in democratically elected government ahead of their own partisan interests.

Youngkin effectively rebranded his party in Virginia by running as a pragmatic moderate-conservative willing to listen and deal in logic, not barbed rhetoric. His successful campaign was able to engage independent voters, traditional Republicans as well as pro-Trump MAGA Republicans even as he kept the toxic former president at arm’s length.

He fought and won a smart campaign against daunting odds and a prolific Democratic fundraising machine in a state that many had written off as deep blue.

Like governors before him, it’s incumbent on Youngkin — a man with higher political ambitions and the skills to realize them — to continue protecting Virginia’s legacy of clean, nonpartisan elections and pass it on to his successor on Inauguration Day 2026.

