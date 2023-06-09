Is he in, or not? Speculation about whether Gov. Glenn Youngkin will enter the Republican nomination for president persists, fueled by his executive actions, numerous conservative cable news appearances and national campaigning for GOP candidates.

But in April, the governor appeared to have ruled out a presidential run when he said he would spend 2023 focused on helping Virginia Republicans keep their House of Delegates majority and breaking the Democrats’ hold on the state Senate, not running for president. “Listen, I didn’t write a book, and I’m not in Iowa or New Hampshire or South Carolina,” he told reporters at the time.

Then in May, Axios quoted unidentified “top Republican sources” as saying Youngkin’s exit announcement may have been premature and that he is reconsidering a play for his party’s nomination. Youngkin then released a one-minute campaign-style video that links him to the conservative principles championed by Ronald Reagan.

It’s time for Youngkin to stop the tease and make the plunge: “Run, Glenn, run.”

This is neither to endorse a Youngkin candidacy nor to criticize it. But if that’s his calling, he should follow it before the launch window closes for a credible campaign within a growing GOP field now dominated by former President Donald Trump.

There is much to be said for remaining in Virginia and tending to state matters. That is particularly true as the commonwealth approaches the June 30 end of its fiscal year with legislators still at odds over amendments to the budget that begins July 1.

It’s also true that Virginia historically doesn’t reward governors who encamp in early presidential primary states during the penultimate year of the nonrenewable four-year term Virginia allows its governors, a lesson former Gov. L. Douglas Wilder learned the hard way in 1992.

But Youngkin should recognize his opportunity to potentially reshape a national Republican Party, now in tatters and riven by disunity, much the way that in 2021 he reunited a woebegone Virginia GOP that had not won a statewide election in a dozen years.

No one now challenging Trump has demonstrated the ability to do what Youngkin did by winning the governorship in Virginia in 2021. He simultaneously appealed to Trump’s base and to moderate suburban and exurban voters. He neither embraced Trump nor renounced him. Instead, he built a broad following around conservative themes, particularly issues of parental involvement in public schools and the response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

There is a case to be made that Republicans nationally would rally behind a candidate who employs the politics of addition rather than the failed strategies of subtraction and division. Weary from four years of Trump’s bizarre claims, vitriolic and discredited rhetoric and self-aggrandizing bombast, voters in 2020 denied him a second term and elected Democrat Joe Biden, who won Virginia by 10 percentage points.

One year later, Youngkin showed the GOP another way.

In his first bid for elective office, he outflanked better-known, better-connected and more experienced Republicans to win his party’s nomination. In the 2021 fall election, Democrat Terry McAuliffe sought to return as governor four years after he left office with strong approval ratings and seemed a lock to crush Youngkin.

In contrast to the threats, lies and culture wars of the Trump-aligned forces that culminated in the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol attack, the easygoing former college basketball player found his niche as a calming, avuncular presence wearing his trademark zip-up sweater vests and talking up relatable kitchen-table issues.

Virginians were restive after enduring the depths of the pandemic and the racial unrest that convulsed the nation in 2020. They felt that Democrats, who controlled the legislative and executive branches of state government, had overreached. Against that backdrop, Youngkin emerged with his Reaganesque optimism and a hopeful message without compromising traditional conservative principles.

He immediately got to work on inauguration day when he signed 11 executive actions that thrilled his conservative supporters, particularly orders that sought to end public school mask mandates and eliminate “divisive concepts” in school curricula. Conservative media outlets recognized a potential national rising star and sought him out for interviews that the governor eagerly embraced. Nationally, he embarked on an ambitious tour to build goodwill within his party by campaigning for Republican congressional and gubernatorial candidates in the 2022 midterms.

Nobody knows better than Youngkin how quickly someone can go from anonymity to the Executive Mansion with the right message at the right time. He must also realize that time is fleeting to run for the GOP nomination in 2024. He needs to decide soon if he is in — or not.

