By MARK J. ROZELL
Is he in, or not? Speculation about whether Gov. Glenn Youngkin will enter the Republican nomination for president persists, fueled by his executive actions, numerous conservative cable news appearances and national campaigning for GOP candidates.
But in April, the governor appeared to have
ruled out a presidential run when he said he would spend 2023 focused on helping Virginia Republicans keep their House of Delegates majority and breaking the Democrats’ hold on the state Senate, not running for president. “Listen, I didn’t write a book, and I’m not in Iowa or New Hampshire or South Carolina,” he told reporters at the time.
Then in May, Axios quoted unidentified “top Republican sources” as saying Youngkin’s exit announcement may have been premature and that he is reconsidering a play for his party’s nomination. Youngkin then released a one-minute
campaign-style video that links him to the conservative principles championed by Ronald Reagan.
It’s time for Youngkin to stop the tease and make the plunge: “Run, Glenn, run.”
This is neither to endorse a Youngkin candidacy nor to criticize it. But if that’s his calling, he should follow it before the launch window closes for a credible campaign within a growing GOP field now dominated by former President Donald Trump.
There is much to be said for remaining in Virginia and tending to state matters. That is particularly true as the commonwealth approaches the June 30 end of its fiscal year with legislators still at odds over amendments to the budget that begins July 1.
It’s also true that Virginia historically doesn’t reward
governors who encamp in early presidential primary states during the penultimate year of the nonrenewable four-year term Virginia allows its governors, a lesson former Gov. L. Douglas Wilder learned the hard way in 1992.
But Youngkin should recognize his opportunity to potentially reshape a national Republican Party, now in tatters and riven by disunity, much the way that in 2021 he reunited a woebegone Virginia GOP that had not won a statewide election in a dozen years.
No one now challenging Trump has demonstrated the ability to do what Youngkin did by winning the governorship in Virginia in 2021. He simultaneously appealed to Trump’s base and to moderate suburban and exurban voters. He neither embraced Trump nor renounced him. Instead, he built a broad following around conservative themes, particularly issues of parental involvement in public schools and the response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
There is a case to be made that Republicans nationally would rally behind a candidate who employs the politics of addition rather than the failed strategies of subtraction and division. Weary from four years of Trump’s bizarre claims, vitriolic and discredited rhetoric and self-aggrandizing bombast, voters in 2020 denied him a second term and elected Democrat Joe Biden, who won Virginia by 10 percentage points.
After winning the Virginia governorship in 2021, Glenn Youngkin emerged as a rising star in the national GOP.
Associated Press
One year later, Youngkin showed the GOP another way.
In his first bid for elective office, he outflanked better-known, better-connected and more experienced Republicans to win his party’s nomination. In the 2021 fall election, Democrat Terry McAuliffe sought to return as governor four years after he left office with strong approval ratings and seemed a lock to crush Youngkin.
In contrast to the threats, lies and culture wars of the Trump-aligned forces that culminated in the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol attack, the easygoing former college basketball player found his niche as a calming, avuncular presence wearing his trademark zip-up sweater vests and talking up relatable kitchen-table issues.
Virginians were restive after enduring the depths of the pandemic and the racial unrest that convulsed the nation in 2020. They felt that Democrats, who controlled the legislative and executive branches of state government, had overreached. Against that backdrop, Youngkin emerged with his Reaganesque optimism and a hopeful message without compromising traditional conservative principles.
He immediately got to work on inauguration day when he signed 11 executive actions that thrilled his conservative supporters, particularly orders that sought to end public school mask mandates and eliminate “divisive concepts” in school curricula. Conservative media outlets recognized a potential national rising star and sought him out for interviews that the governor eagerly embraced. Nationally, he embarked on an ambitious tour to build goodwill within his party by campaigning for Republican congressional and gubernatorial candidates in the 2022 midterms.
Nobody knows better than Youngkin how quickly someone can go from anonymity to the Executive Mansion with the right message at the right time. He must also realize that time is fleeting to run for the GOP nomination in 2024. He needs to decide soon if he is in — or not.
About 2 dozen animal rights activists gathered on 7th Street across from the Richmond Coliseum. Ringling Bros. Circus has announced it will phase out elephant acts by 2018.
JOE MAHONEY/TIMES-DISPATCH
Dressed as an elephant, Thomas McNulty of Richmond joined about 2 dozen animal rights activists gathered on 7th Street across from the Richmond Coliseum. Ringling Bros. Circus has announced it will phase out elephant acts by 2018.
JOE MAHONEY/TIMES-DISPATCH
VCU pre-veterinarian students Chesapeake Tschaenn (left) and Andrea Suarez watched Kelly Ann, a 19-year-old elephant, as she ate a hunk of bread at the Richmond Coliseum. Kelly Ann was one of the animals presented to pre-vet students and 4H Club students who look forward to careers in veterinary medicine. Animal trainers and vets with the Ringling Brothers and Barnum & Bailey Circus demonstrated the well-trained animals and answered questions. March 12, 2015.
P. KEVIN MORLEY/TIMES-DISPATCH
Eye of Kelly Ann, a 19-year-old elephant performer with Ringling Brothers and Barnum & Bailey Circus, at the Richmond Coliseum. March 12, 2015.
P. KEVIN MORLEY/TIMES-DISPATCH
Animal trainers/presenters Hans (left) and Maria Klose with the Ringling Brothers and Barnum & Bailey Circus demonstrate the agility of Gunner at The Richmond Coliseum, March 12, 2015. Animal trainers and vets with the circus showcased the bonds that are forged between trainers and animals and answered questions relaed to the care and training of the circus animals.
P. KEVIN MORLEY/TIMES-DISPATCH
Mat Loory, a 2012 Le Cordon Bleu graduate, is the "Pie Car Manager", or chef for the Ringling Brothers circus train. He talks about his experiences as a circus chef and relaxes as the train sits in Richmond, VA Thursday, March 12, 2015.
BOB BROWN
Mat Loory, a 2012 Le Cordon Bleu graduate, is the "Pie Car Manager", or chef for the Ringling Brothers circus train. He shows off the kitchen area while talking about his experiences as a circus chef and relaxes as the train sits in Richmond, VA Thursday, March 12, 2015.
BOB BROWN
Mat Loory, a 2012 Le Cordon Bleu graduate, is the "Pie Car Manager", or chef for the Ringling Brothers circus train. He checks the freezer in the car's storage area and talks about his experiences as a circus chef as the train sits in Richmond, VA Thursday, March 12, 2015.
BOB BROWN
Elephant-handled cups frame a chocolate pie made by Mat Loory, a 2012 Le Cordon Bleu graduate, is the "Pie Car Manager", or chef for the Ringling Brothers circus train. Photographed as the train sits in Richmond, VA Thursday, March 12, 2015.
BOB BROWN
A fishnet-stockinged leg lamp inside the Ringling Brothers circus train "Pie Dar" , photographed as the train sits in Richmond, VA Thursday, March 12, 2015.
BOB BROWN
A flank steak with chimicurry sauce, prepared by Mat Loory, a 2012 Le Cordon Bleu graduate, who is the "Pie Car Manager", or chef for the Ringling Brothers circus train. Photographed as the train sits in Richmond, VA Thursday, March 12, 2015.
BOB BROWN
Three members of the "Fantastic Crew" from Ukraine, who are with Ringling Brothers and Barnum & Bailey Circus took advantage of springlike weather to practice flips on the lawn of the Virginia State Capitol in Richmond, VA Wednesday, March 9, 2016 as other members of the team watch and shoot video in the background. The circus is in town from Thursday, March 10 to Sunday, March 13.
BOB BROWN
A member of the "Fantastic Crew" from Ukraine, who are with Ringling Brothers and Barnum & Bailey Circus took advantage of springlike weather to practice flips on the lawn of the Virginia State Capitol in Richmond, VA Wednesday, March 9, 2016 as other members of the team watch.. The circus is in town from Thursday, March 10 to Sunday, March 13.
BOB BROWN
A member of the "Fantastic Crew" from Ukraine, who are with Ringling Brothers and Barnum & Bailey Circus took advantage of springlike weather to practice flips on the lawn of the Virginia State Capitol in Richmond, VA Wednesday, March 9, 2016.. The circus is in town from Thursday, March 10 to Sunday, March 13.
BOB BROWN
Ringmaster David Shipman introduces the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus to the audience at the Richmond Coliseum, Friday 3/11/2016.
JAMES H. WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
Elephants were still a part of the opening act as Ringmaster David Shipman introduces the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus to the audience at the Richmond Coliseum, Friday 3/11/2016.
JAMES H. WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
Members of the Desert Goddesses, a Mongolian group that performs maneuvers from atop camels, during the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus at the Richmond Coliseum, Friday 3/11/2016.
JAMES H. WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
Fans watch the acts of the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus at the Richmond Coliseum, Friday 3/11/2016.
JAMES H. WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
The American flag was carried by a performer atop and elephant at the introduction of the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus at the Richmond Coliseum, Friday 3/11/2016.
JAMES H. WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Presents LEGENDS at the Richmond Coliseum from March 11-15, 2015. Uniting iconic circus stars with living mythological creatures in a celebration of the LEGENDS that have captured imaginations for centuries, Ringmaster Johnathan Lee Iverson.
HEINZ KLUETMEIER
Chinese National Acrobatic Troupe; bicycles, at Ringling Brothers and Barnum & Bailey circus, coming to Richmond March 11-15, 2015.
AUBREY HORD
Ringmaster David Shipman with the elephant act in "Circus EXTREME" - the Ringling Brothers and Barnum & Bailey circus coming to Richmond March 10-13, 2016. 145_20150104_02035-Edit
FELD ENTERTAINMENT
Mariko Iwasa; clown; preshow, Ringling Brothers and Barnum & Bailey circus
FELD ENTERTAINMENT
Mongolian Marvels at Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus.
Feld Entertainment
Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus's a¢,Ç¨aìBuilt to Amazea¢,Ç¨¬ù production opens Wednesday and continues through Feb. 24 at Richmond Coliseum.
Feld Entertainment
Freestyle BMX bikes at Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus.
Feld Entertainment
Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus
Feld Entertainment
It's the last year for the elephants at Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus. Pictured here: animal trainer Ryan Henning with the elephants.
Feld Entertainment
Damien Ramsey, 9 yrs. old, participated as a Ringling Bros. clown during the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Pre-Show activities on opening night of the circus at the Richmond Coliseum Wed. Feb. 15, 2012.
MARK GORMUS
Riley Freeburn, center, 5, patient of ChildrenÕs Hospital of Richmond at VCU, shares smiles with Taylor, left, and other crowns from Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey circus as she learns how to juggle at the hospital in Richmond on Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2013.
Daniel Sangjib Min
Billie Jean Fox greets a protestor in a tiger costume while walking along 7th Street on her way to see the Ringling Brothers & Barnum & Bailey Circus at the Richmond Coliseum. Fox encountered protestors with the Richmond Friends of Animals who were drawing attention to the plight of animals in the circus. About 40 protestors lined the street with signs against animal abuse. Fox said that she worries about the circus aniumals. Feb. 20, 2013.
P. KEVIN MORLEY
The King Charles Troupe perform during a Habitat for Humanity ground breaking for three homes on North 35th Street Tuesday, February 25, 2014.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND
Chris Sullivan, a clown with Ringling Brothers, juggles during the Habitat for Humanity ground breaking ceremony Tuesday, February 25, 2014. Three homes will be build on North 35th Street.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND
Brian Wright, a clown with Ringling Brothers, puts a clown nose on eight-year-old Naomi Loftin's face before the Habitat for Humanity ground breaking ceremony Tuesday, February 25, 2014. Three homes will be build on North 35th Street.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND
Children and parents who arrived early for the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus at the Richmond Coliseum got a chance to dance with members of the circus during teh one-hour All Access Pre Show, Wednesday 2/26/2014.
JAMES H. WALLACE
Christopher Wingo held his son Rylan, 3, during the All Access Pre Show program put on by the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus at the Richmond Coliseum, Wednesday 2/26/2014.
JAMES H. WALLACE
The elephant parade was part of the opening ceremony to start the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus at the Richmond Coliseum, Wednesday 2/26/2014.
JAMES H. WALLACE
Aerial performers entertained the crowd during the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus at the Richmond Coliseum, Wednesday 2/26/2014.
JAMES H. WALLACE
An aerial performer entertained the crowd during the opening ceremony of the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus at the Richmond Coliseum, Wednesday 2/26/2014.
JAMES H. WALLACE
A performercarried the American flag atop an elephant during the opening ceremony of the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus at the Richmond Coliseum, Wednesday 2/26/2014.
JAMES H. WALLACE
Ringmaster Andre McClain greeted the crowd during the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus at the Richmond Coliseum, Wednesday 2/26/2014.
JAMES H. WALLACE
Taleya Burgo, 4, hugs Ellie the elephant while her mother, Tasha Burgo, receives a coloring book from a PETA representative outside George Washington Carver Elementary School on West Leigh Street Wednesday afternoon. Representatives for PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) were on the sidewalk on Leigh Street as pupils came out of the school. PETA was protesting the treatment of animals by the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus. The comic book highlights PETA's concerns about the treatment of circus animals. The circus will be in Richmond at the Coliseum April 20-24.
P. KEVIN MORLEY
Ellie the elephant waves to a child outside George Washington Carver Elementary School on West Leigh Street Wednesday afternoon. Representatives for PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) were protesting the treatment of animals by the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus. On Ellie's head, there is a representation of a wound. The circus will be in Richmond at the Coliseum April 20-24.
P. KEVIN MORLEY
The van used by PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) representatives, parked on West Leigh Street, near George Washington Carver Elementary School where students coming out of the school were met by a person in an elephant costume, protesting the treatment of animals by the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus. The circus will be in Richmond at the Coliseum April 20-24.
P. KEVIN MORLEY
The Human Fuse Brian Miser sets the air ablaze as he rockets across the arena at the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus "Fully Charged!" show.
Heinz Kluetmeier courtesy of Fel
The fearless Fernandez Brothers defy gravity on the Twin Turbines of Steel in the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Fully Charged! show.
Heinz Kluetmeier courtesy of Fel
Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus â€œBuilt to Amazeâ€ themed extravaganza opens Wednesday and runs through March 2 at Richmond Coliseum.
Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bail
Taba tigers at Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus.
Feld Entertainment
03-05-1980: The Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey train was about a mile long.
Rich Crawford
03-02-1985: Elephants perform.
Bob Brown
02-11-1991: Elephants perform at Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus.
Don Long
03-02-1985: Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey opening performance.
Bob Brown
03-04-1985: A grand entrance.
Bob Brown
03-10-1981 (cutline): Henry Schroer oversees care of animals.
Don Long
02-19-1975 (cutline): Circus Opens. The bicentennial edition of the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus opened last night at the Coliseum. A crown of 7,500 turned out for the circus, which will be here through Sunday.
Bob Jones, Jr.
03-07-1986 (cutline): Around town with the circus. Performers in the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus are getting to see plenty of Richmond. Clowns visited patients at the Medical College of Virginia's Children's Hospital. Anthony Pratt was among those who got special attention.
Masaaki Okada
01-24-1951: Ringling Bros. Circus behind the scenes.
Times-Dispatch
03-04-1986: Ringling Bros. & Barnum and Bailey circus performer with tiger.
Masaaki Okada
03-10-1987 (cutline): Behind the scenes at the circus, spirit runs high when everybody's on the move.
Masaaki Okada
03-04-1986 (cutline): Big top tops again. Ringling Bros., Barnum & Bailey Circus drew 65,596 people to 11 performances Feb. 11-16 at the Coliseum.
Masaaki Okada
02-02-1989 (cutline): Lines of children and their chaperones wound their way around the Richmond Coliseum today as an estimated 11,000 schoolchildren attended the Ringling Bros. and Barnum and Bailey Circus. More than 150 buses were used to transport the children.
Gary Burns
03-15-1984 (cutline): Bear trainer Venko Lilov and friend, Marfa, at Coliseum.
Bruce Parker
03-08-1983 (cutline): Ringling Bros. and Banum and Bailey circus make their trek downtown.
Masaaki Okada
03-08-1977 (cutline): When midday motorists met a plethora of ponderous pachyderms lumbering along Lombardy Street, it could have only meant one thing--the circus had come to town. Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus will open a six-day stay at the Ricmond Coliseum tonight.
Carl Lynn
03-06-1990: Ringling Bros. circus march through downtown Richmond.
Times-Dispatch
03-08-1983 (cutline): Crowds gathered and waited hours to see horses, elephants and other animals of the Ringling Brothers and Barnum & Bailey Circus to make their trek from Hospital Street to the Richmond Coliseum. The delay was caused when the train was late arriving, but the youngsters and adults lining the streets appeared to get a kick out of the parade despite the wet delay.
Masaaki Okada
02-10-1992 (cutline): The herd of elephants walk down Canal St. towards 9th to turn left.
Dan Currier
03-07-1990 (cutline): The Blue Unit of the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus carried the magic of the big top into Richmond yesterday behind the traditional animal walk. The elephants led the way up Eight Street for the 120th edition of The Greatest Show on Earth. An opening-night audience of 10,045 people witnessed acts that included a rarte white rhinoceros and features Flavio Togni, touted as "Europe's hottest circus star." The circus will run through Sunday att he Coliseum.
Wallace Huey Clark
Mark J. Rozell is dean of the Schar School of Policy and Government at George Mason University. Contact him at
mrozell@gmu.edu.