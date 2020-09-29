Mark Rush column: Congress – not the Supreme Court – is the problem

It is true that since the presidency of Ronald Reagan, Republicans have appointed an overwhelming majority of Supreme Court justices. Yet, abortion remains a right, the Affordable Care Act was not struck down, gay marriage is constitutionally protected and employers may not discriminate against LGBTQ employees. This hardly is a politicized court.

What has been politicized is not the Supreme Court, but the process by which its members have been nominated and appointed. This is Congress’ doing.

Beginning with the “borking” of Reagan nominee Robert Bork, nomination hearings are as likely to be partisan show trials and opportunities for grandstanding by members of the Senate as they are assessments of nominees’ qualifications.

If Congress successfully limits Supreme Court terms and the number of appointments a president may make, the appointment process will become even more politicized. As judicial terms come to an end, battle plans will be drawn in anticipation of what will become regularly scheduled replacement hearings.

Presidential candidates will be quizzed on whom they will nominate when terms expire. This will ensure that the appointment process becomes even more politicized.