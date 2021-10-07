Marsha Mercer column: Columbus Day a relic from our political past

Columbus was looking for a trade route to Asia from Europe when his fleet of ships reached the Caribbean. Thinking he had reached the East Indies, he called the natives Indians, but he had landed in the Bahamas and never set foot on what would become the United States.

He didn’t “discover” America, because the land already was inhabited by native peoples with a vibrant culture and history. The Europeans brought disease, genocide, rape, slavery, forced conversion to Catholicism and exploitation to the New World.

Since the 1970s, emotions have run strong on both sides of the Columbus controversy. Critics argue that a holiday honoring Columbus is inappropriate at best, and many localities have abolished Columbus Day or renamed it.

Supporters of Columbus and his holiday argue that the changes denigrate the role of Italian Americans and all immigrants in creating American society.

As Confederate monuments forced us to confront hard truths about historical figures, so too Columbus Day demands we reassess another flawed hero. Statues of Columbus also were toppled in several cities last year.