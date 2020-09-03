Marsha Mercer column: Election month? Buckle up for more 2020 turmoil

Meanwhile, Trump again is provoking distrust in the electoral process. As he did four years ago, Trump claims the election might be fraudulent and rigged against him.

“The only way we’re going to lose this election is if the election is rigged,” Trump says.

That’s nonsense. He can lose fair and square, but will he accept defeat?

Trump says the election will be rife with fraud because of mail-in voting. It’s true more voters than ever will be casting ballots by mail because of COVID-19, but mail-in ballots are not new and need not be risky.

One in every 4 Americans cast their ballots by mail in the past two federal elections. In Colorado, Hawaii, Oregon, Utah and Washington state, mail balloting is the primary method of voting — and reports of fraud remain “infinitesimally small,” reports the Brennan Center for Justice at New York University, a nonpartisan law and policy organization.

“It is still more likely for an American to be struck by lightning than to commit mail voter fraud,” the Brennan Center says.

But Trump wants to up the confusion ante. He urged voters to try to vote twice — absentee and in person — even though it’s illegal to vote more than once in an election.