Marsha Mercer column: Health insurance for millions in peril

This time, conservative justices hold a 6-to-3 advantage. In a sign of the significance of the case, the court has lengthened arguments from the usual 30 minutes to 40 minutes for each side.

Tuesday’s arguments might give us a glimpse into the mind of Justice Amy Coney Barrett, who said at her confirmation hearing, “I am not hostile to the ACA,” although as a law professor she wrote an article criticizing Roberts’ reasoning in the 2012 decision.

The current case raises the doctrine of severability — whether a law still can stand if part of it is struck down. Barrett said she has not talked or written about severability.

The highest court could let Obamacare stand, abolish it entirely or do something in between.

A ruling is expected by summer.

No one argues Obamacare is perfect. Many Americans bristled at being told they had to buy insurance, at paying a penalty if they failed to do so and at the cost.

But under Obamacare, insurance companies may no longer deny coverage to people with pre-existing conditions like cancer, diabetes or sleep apnea; charge them higher premiums; subject them to long waiting periods or cap their benefits.